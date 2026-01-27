Bulgaria: Yellow Alert for Rain and Snow on Tuesday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 26, 2026, Monday // 16:51
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Yellow Alert for Rain and Snow on Tuesday @Pixabay

A yellow warning for rain and snow has been issued for Tuesday, January 27, affecting the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia-region, Sofia-city, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, and Kardzhali.

In the southwestern half of the country, rain will increasingly turn into snow, creating fresh snow cover. In the Upper Thracian Lowland and eastern regions, precipitation will remain mainly as rain. Winds will be moderate to strong across most areas, especially along the Black Sea coast. Maximum temperatures will range between 3 and 11 degrees Celsius, with Sofia reaching around 4 degrees. By evening, western regions will see a weakening of precipitation, with temporary pauses in some locations.

Strong, gusty winds from the south-southwest will persist in the mountains, with snow and rain mixing around 1,200 meters. Significant snowfall is expected in the Western Stara Planina and southwestern massifs, with conditions conducive to blizzards and snow drifts, particularly along mountain passes.

During Wednesday night, winds will calm, skies will clear, and minimum temperatures will drop sharply. Sunny periods are expected before noon, followed by a rapid increase in cloud cover from the west in the afternoon. Rain will return on Thursday, turning into snow above 1,000 meters, and widespread rain and snow is forecast for Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, precipitation will be mostly limited to southern Bulgaria, accompanied by the start of a new cold snap.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

