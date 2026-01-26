Netanyahu Says All Hostages Brought Home After Recovery of Final Remains in Gaza

World | January 26, 2026, Monday // 16:42
Bulgaria: Netanyahu Says All Hostages Brought Home After Recovery of Final Remains in Gaza

Israel’s military announced on Monday that it has recovered and identified the remains of Ran Gvili, the last hostage still believed to be held in Gaza. The development removes a major obstacle to advancing the next stage of the ceasefire that halted the Israel-Hamas war.

The confirmation came a day after Israeli authorities acknowledged that troops were carrying out a large-scale search operation in a cemetery in northern Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the recovery as a major accomplishment, saying Israel had fulfilled its pledge to bring all hostages home. He noted that Gvili, who was killed during the Hamas-led assault on October 7, 2023, was among the first people taken into Gaza during the attack that triggered the war.

The issue of returning all remaining hostages, whether alive or deceased, has been central to the first phase of the ceasefire. Gvili’s family had publicly urged the government not to move forward with the second phase until his remains were found and returned. Following the recovery, Netanyahu’s office said Israel would reopen the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, viewed by Palestinians as a critical gateway to the outside world. The crossing has largely remained closed since May 2024, with only a brief reopening in early 2025.

Israel and Hamas have faced mounting pressure from ceasefire mediators, including the United States, to proceed to the next phase of the truce, which took effect on October 10. Israeli officials had repeatedly accused Hamas of delaying the handover of information about the final hostage. Hamas, in turn, claimed it had shared all available details regarding Gvili’s remains and blamed Israel for obstructing searches in areas under Israeli military control. The Israeli army said the operation took place near the so-called Yellow Line dividing the territory.

The October 7, 2023 attack resulted in about 1,200 deaths and the abduction of 251 people. Gvili, a 24-year-old police officer known to friends and family as Rani, was killed while fighting Hamas militants. Prior to the latest recovery, Israel had received 20 living hostages and the remains of 27 others since the ceasefire began, most recently in early December. In exchange, Israel returned the bodies of hundreds of Palestinians to Gaza.

Plans outlined in the next phase of the ceasefire include the deployment of an international stabilization force, the establishment of a technocratic Palestinian administration, and the disarmament of Hamas.

Meanwhile, violence has continued despite the truce. On Monday, Israeli forces fatally shot a man in Gaza City’s Tuffah neighborhood, according to Shifa Hospital, which said he was near the area where the search operation was underway. Another man was killed in the eastern part of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported, though details surrounding his death were unclear.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said more than 480 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since October 10. The ministry, which operates under the Hamas-led administration, keeps detailed casualty data that the United Nations and independent experts generally consider reliable.

Separately, the Foreign Press Association asked Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday to permit journalists to enter Gaza freely and without military supervision. The group, which represents dozens of international media outlets, has been seeking independent access for more than two years. Israel has barred reporters from entering Gaza independently since the October 2023 attacks, arguing that unrestricted access could endanger both journalists and soldiers.

While the military has allowed occasional, tightly controlled media visits, the FPA argued before a three-judge panel that such arrangements cannot replace independent reporting. Its lawyers said that since aid workers are allowed to move in and out of Gaza, journalists should be granted the same access. A court ruling is expected in the coming days.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hostage, Gaza, Israel, Netanyahu

Related Articles:

Greece Draws the Line: Only Gaza for Peace Council Participation

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized Greece’s commitment to a unified European stance while speaking with national media following a leaders’ meeting in Brussels.

World » Southeast Europe | January 23, 2026, Friday // 14:01

Bulgaria Joins Trump’s Peace Council Amid EU Boycott

Bulgaria has become a member of US President Donald Trump’s newly established Peace Council, despite leading European Union countries refusing to participate. Outgoing President Rumen Radev received an invitation from Trump but provided a cautious respons

Politics | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 13:23

Political Tensions Rise in Bulgaria Following Trump’s Invitation to Radev

Tensions have emerged in Bulgaria following the announcement that President Rumen Radev, who recently submitted his resignation to the Constitutional Court, received an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the so-called “Peace Counci

Politics | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 10:41

Bulgaria Backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Offers National Support

Bulgaria endorses the launch of the second phase of President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Conflict in Gaza, which is backed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803

Politics » Diplomacy | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 13:02

Trump Appoints Bulgarian Diplomat Nickolay Mladenov as High Representative for Gaza

Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov has been appointed High Representative for Gaza. In this role, he will act as the key on-the-ground link between the Peace Council and the National Committee for the Governance of Gaza (NCAG), coordinating civilian and

Politics » Diplomacy | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 09:37

Israeli Ambassador to Bulgaria Urges Country to Support Iranian People Against Tehran

The democratic world must take a clear stand with the Iranian people in the face of Tehran’s crackdown, Israel’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Yosef Levi-Sfari

Politics » Diplomacy | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 11:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

North Macedonian President: Language Remains Core of Our National Identity

President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova stressed that the Macedonian language remains a fundamental pillar of national identity and cultural self-awareness, speaking at the opening of the Sixth Winter School of the International Seminar f

World » Southeast Europe | January 26, 2026, Monday // 16:38

Greek Nationalists Criticize Bulgarian Property Purchases in Northern Greece

In Northern Greece, nationalist groups have expressed concern over the growing number of properties being purchased by Bulgarian citizens

World » Southeast Europe | January 26, 2026, Monday // 14:11

EU Approves Full Ban on Russian Gas by 2027, Strengthening Energy Independence

The Council of the European Union has formally approved a staged ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline gas, with the measure set to be fully implemented by next year, the Council announced on January 26

World » EU | January 26, 2026, Monday // 13:04

Private Jet Crashes in Maine Amid Winter Storm; Eight Aboard

A private jet carrying eight people crashed while taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine on Sunday evening

World | January 26, 2026, Monday // 11:14

Protests Erupt Across the US After Fatal ICE Shootings in Minneapolis

Large-scale protests spread to Chicago as well, after the fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen by federal immigration officers intensified nationwide anger over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

World | January 26, 2026, Monday // 10:05

Bulgaria Among EU’s Lowest Debt Countries - But Deficit Still Rising

Bulgaria ranks as one of the three European Union member states with the lowest government debt relative to GDP in the third quarter of 2025, though it also registered the second-highest increase in debt compared with the previous quarter

World » EU | January 24, 2026, Saturday // 10:45
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria