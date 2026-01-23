North Macedonian President: Language Remains Core of Our National Identity

President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova

President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova stressed that the Macedonian language remains a fundamental pillar of national identity and cultural self-awareness, speaking at the opening of the Sixth Winter School of the International Seminar for Macedonian Language, Literature and Culture at the Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in Skopje. The event is being held under her patronage, according to reports cited by local media.

Siljanovska-Davkova underlined that amid rapid global transformations, digitalization and strong external influences, the Macedonian language must retain its vitality and visibility in the digital environment. She said this is essential for ensuring its continuity for future generations, both within the country and among Macedonian communities abroad.

She described the Winter School as a long-term investment in the future of the Macedonian language and in the development of Macedonian studies as part of a broader international academic network. In her view, the initiative represents a successful form of educational and scientific diplomacy, contributing to interethnic dialogue as well as to mutual understanding and recognition of identity.

In addition, the president highlighted the importance of Macedonian language teaching centers, referring to them as cultural hubs and key focal points for Macedonian studies. She expressed hope that such centers would continue to expand, further strengthening the global presence and study of the Macedonian language.

