EU Approves Full Ban on Russian Gas by 2027, Strengthening Energy Independence

The Council of the European Union has formally approved a staged ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline gas, with the measure set to be fully implemented by next year, the Council announced on January 26. This move forms part of the EU’s ongoing strategy to eliminate dependence on Russian fossil fuels following Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began in 2022.

Under the new regulation, the ban will take effect six weeks after its official entry into force. A complete prohibition on Russian LNG imports will be enforced in early 2027, while pipeline gas will be fully blocked in the autumn of the same year. EU member states will be required to verify the origin of all imported gas and submit national diversification plans by March 1, 2026.

The regulation includes strict penalties for non-compliance. Individuals face fines starting at 2.5 million euros (€2.5 million ≈ BGN 4.9 million), companies at 40 million euros (€40 million ≈ BGN 78.5 million), or up to 3.5% of a company’s total global annual turnover or 300% of the transaction’s estimated value.

This announcement follows the EU’s October 2025 decision to gradually phase out all Russian fossil fuel imports by the end of 2027, with LNG imports to be curtailed before the overall deadline. Between 2021 and 2025, the EU reduced its Russian gas imports by 75%, yet it remains the largest buyer of Russian pipeline gas and LNG. In recent years, imports of Russian seaborne LNG surged as pipeline deliveries fell amid the war.

U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced support for Europe’s shift away from Russian LNG, urging countries to pivot toward U.S. gas supplies. Cypriot Energy and Commerce Minister Michael Damianos hailed the decision, saying, “As of today, the EU energy market will be stronger, more resilient, and more diversified. We are breaking away from detrimental reliance on Russian gas and taking a major step, in a spirit of solidarity and cooperation, towards an autonomous Energy Union.”