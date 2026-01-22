Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic Declared in Plovdiv, Ends in Varna and Dobrich

The Regional Health Inspectorate in Plovdiv has recommended declaring a flu epidemic starting Wednesday, January 28, following a sharp rise in reported cases. Dr. Argir Argirov, director of the inspection, announced that in-person school lessons will be suspended. The Education Inspectorate in Plovdiv will determine whether students switch to online learning or are given a flu-related vacation. The regional operational headquarters for flu response will meet this afternoon to finalize the specific measures.

In contrast, schools in Dobrich are reopening today after a week of distance learning, as authorities confirmed that the flu epidemic in the region will not be extended. Similarly, in Varna, the flu epidemic is concluding, with children returning to classrooms from tomorrow. Between January 19 and 25, reported cases in Varna decreased by 22%, dropping from 230 to 180 per 10,000 residents. The epidemic in Varna had been declared on January 14, with anti-epidemic measures extended until January 26.

Elsewhere, anti-epidemic measures remain in place in Burgas and are scheduled to continue until Friday, as authorities monitor local flu activity.