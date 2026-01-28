Bulgaria: Eurozone Accession Not Linked to Higher Inflation

Bulgaria Issues 150 Million Euro Debt Amid Rising Economic Anxiety
Bulgaria has launched a new wave of debt amid ongoing economic uncertainty, issuing five-year government bonds worth 150 million euros
Data from the Fiscal Council indicate that prior to adopting the euro, inflation trends varied across countries. Estonia experienced a strong increase, Latvia had negative to moderate inflation, while Slovenia, Slovakia, and Croatia recorded moderate changes.
During the first year after switching to the euro, three countries saw inflation rise: Slovenia by 1.3 percentage points, Estonia by 2.4 pp, and Latvia by 0.7 pp. Meanwhile, Slovakia experienced a decline of 3.0 pp, Lithuania 0.9 pp, and Croatia 2.1 pp.
By the second and third years, inflation stabilized in all six countries, returning to moderate levels. Even in Croatia, where inflation initially increased, the figures remained lower than the period immediately preceding euro adoption.
Experts emphasize that inflation is driven by real economic factors, such as military conflicts affecting the country, production costs, consumer demand, energy prices, and fiscal policies, rather than the currency change itself. The introduction of the euro represents a nominal adjustment, with prices and wages converted at a fixed rate without expanding the money supply. In Bulgaria’s case, the existing currency board further prevented inflationary pressures. Historical experience from eurozone countries shows only minor one-time effects, with public perception of rising prices often stronger than actual inflationary changes.
Bulgaria remains in the final days of dual currency use, with payments accepted in both levs and euros until January 3
The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, emphasized that Bulgaria’s economy continues to perform strongly despite ongoing political uncertainty.
Bulgarian citizens could soon gain direct access to investing their personal savings in government securities, under a proposed amendment to the Law on Government Debt
Foreign direct investment into Bulgaria recorded a solid positive balance in the first eleven months of 2025, nearing the €3 billion mark, according to data released by the Bulgarian National Bank.
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) is marking the 125th anniversary of the electric tram in Bulgaria with the release of a new silver collector coin.
Bitcoin prices recently faced a correction, with significantly increased market volatility.
