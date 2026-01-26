Bulgarian Volunteer Killed on Front Lines in Ukraine

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Volunteer Killed on Front Lines in Ukraine

A Bulgarian volunteer and devoted Levski FC supporter has died while fighting on the front lines in Ukraine. The tragic news was shared on Facebook by members of the "Sofia West" ultras organization.

In their post, they described him as a “young, kind-hearted and beloved brother,” adding, “Rest in peace, Misho! You will never be forgotten!” The announcement prompted an outpouring of sympathy and condolences from friends and fellow supporters.

According to the comments, Misho fought on the side of Kyiv in the ongoing conflict. His death marks the second loss of a Levski fan in Ukraine. Earlier, in early 2024, the death of 31-year-old Svetoslav Slavkov was reported. He was killed during intense fighting near Kupyansk around the Christmas holidays of 2023.

