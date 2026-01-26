Greek Nationalists Criticize Bulgarian Property Purchases in Northern Greece
In Northern Greece, nationalist groups have expressed concern over the growing number of properties being purchased by Bulgarian citizens
A Bulgarian volunteer and devoted Levski FC supporter has died while fighting on the front lines in Ukraine. The tragic news was shared on Facebook by members of the "Sofia West" ultras organization.
In their post, they described him as a “young, kind-hearted and beloved brother,” adding, “Rest in peace, Misho! You will never be forgotten!” The announcement prompted an outpouring of sympathy and condolences from friends and fellow supporters.
According to the comments, Misho fought on the side of Kyiv in the ongoing conflict. His death marks the second loss of a Levski fan in Ukraine. Earlier, in early 2024, the death of 31-year-old Svetoslav Slavkov was reported. He was killed during intense fighting near Kupyansk around the Christmas holidays of 2023.
A somber moment for Bulgarian sport: Dimitar Penev, one of the most celebrated figures in the history of Bulgarian football, passed away this morning at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness
Brigitte Bardot, the French film star, singer and later animal rights campaigner who rose to global fame in the 1950s and became one of the defining cultural icons of her era, has died at the age of 91
Boyan Radev, Bulgaria’s first two-time Olympic wrestling champion and one of the most respected figures in Bulgarian sport and culture, has died at the age of 83
A Bulgarian national has reportedly lost his life while fighting on the front lines in Ukraine
Bulgarian journalist and cultural figure Ivan Tenev has passed away
Father Ivan from Novi Han, known across Bulgaria for his lifelong dedication to the poor and vulnerable, has passed away
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence