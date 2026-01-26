Greek Nationalists Criticize Bulgarian Property Purchases in Northern Greece

In Northern Greece, nationalist groups have expressed concern over the growing number of properties being purchased by Bulgarian citizens, BNR reported. The debate reached parliament, where Kyriakos Velopoulos, leader of the Greek Solution party, accused the Metropolitan of Alexandroupolis of selling church-owned properties to Bulgarians. Metropolitan Antim responded in an official statement, asserting that no laws were broken, as the properties legally belong to the church and the Bulgarians offered the highest bids.

Nationalist critics argued that the sales are “anti-national,” highlighting that the northern regions, including Kavala and Alexandroupolis, lie close to the borders with Bulgaria and Turkey. They see the increasing presence of Bulgarian property owners as a challenge to local identity and influence.

However, local media reports have emphasized the economic benefits of these transactions. Bulgarians buying property in the region have contributed to higher standards of living for residents. Restaurants and shops are seeing more business, and real estate agents confirm that demand from Bulgarian buyers is steadily increasing. Many are purchasing new apartments specifically to rent out, supporting both the local rental market and broader economic activity.