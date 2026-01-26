Bulgaria: Borissov and Zhelyazkov Highlight U.S. as Key Ally in Security and Energy Projects

Bulgaria continues to emphasize its close ties with the United States, describing the partnership as a cornerstone of national and regional security. GERB leader Boyko Borissov highlighted the importance of this alliance during a meeting with U.S. Congressman Pat Fallon at the party headquarters in Sofia, attended also by outgoing Foreign and Interior Ministers Georg Georgiev and Daniel Mitov. Borissov described the U.S. as a trusted ally and strategic partner, sharing with Bulgaria common values, objectives, and responsibilities.

The discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in security, defense, energy, and artificial intelligence. Borissov underscored the political will to deepen dialogue with the U.S. Congress and elevate the strategic partnership to new levels. He also recalled the third session of the Strategic Dialogue between Bulgaria and the United States, held in December, which has become the principal mechanism for achieving coordinated results beneficial to both countries.

Energy security remains a key area of cooperation. Bulgaria is actively working to reduce reliance on single suppliers and to establish itself as a reliable regional energy hub. Projects such as the LNG terminal in Alexandroupolis and the development of the Vertical Gas Corridor are seen as opportunities to bring U.S. liquefied natural gas to the region. Borissov reaffirmed Bulgaria’s commitment to constructing the 7th and 8th units of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant using American AP-1000 technology from Westinghouse, a project considered strategically important for energy independence and regional economic development.

Outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov also discussed the strategic partnership with Congressman Fallon during a meeting at the Council of Ministers. Zhelyazkov emphasized Bulgaria’s consistent efforts to strengthen bilateral relations with the United States, noting that security and defense cooperation forms the backbone of the alliance. He highlighted U.S. support for modernizing the Bulgarian Armed Forces and acquiring new capabilities, linking these initiatives to Bulgaria’s obligations under NATO Capability Goal Packages.

Energy security, Zhelyazkov added, is critical not only for regional stability but also for economic growth, sustainability, and prosperity. Cooperation with the United States aims to ensure diversified and reliable energy supplies, and Bulgaria remains committed to completing the Kozloduy NPP units 7 and 8 with AP-1000 technology, reinforcing its position as a regional energy hub.

Beyond energy and defense, the talks also addressed innovation, artificial intelligence, sustainability, connectivity, and people-to-people ties. Zhelyazkov highlighted Bulgaria’s ongoing efforts to join the U.S. Visa Waiver Program, describing it as a long-standing national priority with broad political and public support. Recent improvements, including a record-low rate of tourist and business visa refusals, signal measurable progress in meeting the program’s requirements, with work continuing actively to achieve full membership.