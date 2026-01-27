Tragedy in Bulgarian Village: Fire Claims Lives of 1-Year-Old Twins

Bulgaria: Tragedy in Bulgarian Village: Fire Claims Lives of 1-Year-Old Twins

A fire in the village of Lipnitsa, Vratsa region, claimed the lives of two young girls yesterday afternoon. The children, twin sisters aged 1 year and 11 months, were asleep when the nanny left the house to fetch firewood, BNT reported.

Upon returning, she found the home engulfed in flames. She managed to rescue one of the girls, but the child had already died. In her attempt to save the second twin, the roof of the building collapsed, preventing any further rescue. Firefighters battled the fire for nearly eight hours, and efforts continued into the morning to extinguish smoldering parts of the structure. The origin of the fire remains under investigation.

The twins were primarily raised by their nanny, as their parents are separated, and the father and grandmother are currently abroad.

