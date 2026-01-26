Private Jet Crashes in Maine Amid Winter Storm; Eight Aboard

World | January 26, 2026, Monday // 11:14
Bulgaria: Private Jet Crashes in Maine Amid Winter Storm; Eight Aboard

A private jet carrying eight people crashed while taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine on Sunday evening, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The aircraft involved was a Bombardier Challenger 600 twin-engine turbo-fan jet. The crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. local time.

Authorities have not yet released the identities or conditions of those aboard. A significant fire reportedly broke out after the jet went down. The FAA confirmed it is investigating the incident together with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The crash took place amid a major winter storm affecting the Northeast, with more than 11,000 flights canceled across the U.S. on Sunday. Light snow had already begun falling at Bangor International Airport before the accident, though officials have not indicated whether weather played a role.

Officials noted that the plane had arrived in Maine from Texas. The aircraft’s registered owner is linked to a Houston-based personal injury law firm, Arnold & Itkin. FAA records show that the jet entered service in April 2020.

