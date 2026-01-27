Outgoing Foreign Minister to Critics: Next Parliament Will Decide on Bulgaria’s Role in Trump’s Board of Peace

Georg Georgiev

Outgoing Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev defended Sofia’s decision to join US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza, emphasizing that the move aligns with national interests and follows all legal procedures. Speaking to bTV, Georgiev questioned critics of the decision, arguing that the choice does not harm Bulgaria and highlighting that many commentators appear poorly informed about international affairs.

He particularly criticized opposition figures from WCC-DB, noting their confusion between countries such as Belarus and Azerbaijan and asserting that their claims that Bulgaria aimed to remove Delyan Peevski from the Magnitsky Sanctions are “frivolous” and uninformed. Georgiev stressed that Bulgaria remains a sovereign state, capable of making independent decisions, and that no European Union institution or policy dictates participation in the Board of Peace.

Georgiev also reminded observers of broader strategic priorities tied to Bulgaria’s relationship with the United States, citing the renewal of the Lukoil derogation due on April 20, the modernization of the Bulgarian army, and the construction of units 7 and 8 of the Kozloduy nuclear power plant, all initiatives linked to cooperation with Washington. He dismissed suggestions that Sofia acted improperly in joining the Council, noting the Council of Ministers had officially mandated the outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov to sign the charter.

The minister underlined that the next, fully legitimized National Assembly will have the authority to ratify Bulgaria’s membership in the Board of Peace, leaving the ultimate decision to the incoming government. He described the process followed as fully compliant with Bulgarian legislation and rejected any attempt to frame the action as a conspiracy.

In addition to the Board of Peace, Georgiev noted Bulgaria’s support for European unity regarding Greenland, affirming that the people of Greenland should determine their own future. He reiterated that strategic national projects and international commitments, such as military modernization, nuclear development, and Lukoil’s April 20 derogation, underscore the practical importance of strong US-Bulgaria relations.

Georgiev’s comments came after Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov and Interior Minister Daniel Mitov confirmed that the government’s decision to join the Board of Peace was taken during a closed session of the Council of Ministers, highlighting the formal and confidential nature of the procedure.

Further reading: A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace

