Peevski Pushes Parliament to Fast-Track Bulgaria’s Entry Into Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza

The parliamentary group “DPS-New Beginning” has called for the swift parliamentary ratification of Bulgaria’s participation in the Board of Peace for Gaza, an initiative of US President Donald Trump. In a statement released to the media, party leader Delyan Peevski said the stance taken by the outgoing Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev to delay ratification indefinitely was difficult to understand and sent a negative signal to Bulgaria’s international partners.

Peevski announced that the party would formally address outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov with a letter raising concerns about possible external pressure influencing decisions of the Bulgarian government. He stressed that clarity was needed on whether the prime minister was yielding to such pressure and insisted that Bulgaria should not postpone taking a clear position on the issue.

According to Peevski, if the Council of Ministers does not submit the ratification for parliamentary approval, “DPS-New Beginning” will introduce a draft resolution in the National Assembly that would compel the government to do so. He argued that participation in the Board of Peace offers Bulgaria a rare opportunity to articulate its own stance and contribute directly to efforts aimed at achieving lasting global peace.

In his statement, Peevski further said that a parliamentary debate and vote would clearly show which political forces genuinely defend Bulgaria’s national interest and which, in his words, serve external influences. He added that the issue is of strategic importance for the country’s role in a changing global political environment.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Palestinian community in Bulgaria announced plans to stage a protest outside Parliament on January 27 in opposition to Sofia’s decision to join the Board of Peace for Gaza.

It should be recalled that outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov signed the charter for Bulgaria’s accession to the Board of Peace last week. On Sunday, Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev stated that the final decision on whether to proceed with ratification should be left to the next National Assembly and a government with renewed legitimacy.