Nine-Year-Old Dies in Republika Pass Accident Involving Turkish Truck Driver Who Tried to Flee

Society » INCIDENTS | January 26, 2026, Monday // 09:46
A fatal road accident claimed the life of a 9-year-old child late at night on the Republika Pass, after a collision between a passenger car and a heavy truck. The incident occurred shortly before midnight near the village of Mishemorkov Han, police in Veliko Tarnovo confirmed.

According to preliminary information, the truck was descending the northern slope of the pass when its trailer skidded, crossed into the opposite lane and struck a car carrying a family. Inside the vehicle were a man, a woman and their 9-year-old child. The child was transported in critical condition but died on the way to hospital. The father sustained serious injuries, including fractures to both legs, while the mother’s condition is stable and she did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

After the collision, the truck driver attempted to leave the scene, according to reports. He was later detained by the police. Tests for alcohol and drugs came back negative. The driver is a Turkish citizen. Due to the crash and the investigation, traffic on the Republika Pass was temporarily suspended.

The fatal accident came amid a series of serious road incidents across the country. On the Burgas–Malko Tarnovo road near the village of Marinka, two people lost their lives after a car driven by a 41-year-old local resident entered the oncoming lane and collided head-on with another vehicle driven by a 32-year-old woman from Burgas. The driver and a 52-year-old passenger in his car died at the scene, while the woman was taken to hospital.

In another incident near the junction for the Ruse district of Obraztsov Chiflik, a collision between two cars left six people injured, all of whom were transported to hospital for treatment.

Tags: child, truck, Republika Pass

Related Articles:

Truck Driver Remains in Custody After Killing an Entire Family in Plovdiv

Handcuffed and with his head bowed, 24-year-old Juney Dyulgerov appeared before the Plovdiv District Court in connection with the tragic traffic accident on the Plovdiv Ring Road

Crime | November 28, 2025, Friday // 18:26

Bulgaria Reduces Child Mortality but Still Faces Second-Highest Child Poverty in EU

Bulgaria has recorded a decline in child mortality in recent years, according to Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova

Society » Health | November 28, 2025, Friday // 09:30

Three Killed and Child Critically Injured in Late-Night Crash Near Plovdiv

A late-night collision on the Plovdiv ring road claimed the lives of three people and left a seven-year-old child fighting for survival.

Society » Incidents | November 25, 2025, Tuesday // 09:13

Woman Dies and Four Injured in Kresna Gorge Minibus-Truck Collision

A fatal traffic accident occurred in the Kresna Gorge early Friday morning, leaving one woman dead and four others injured

Society » Incidents | October 3, 2025, Friday // 10:30

Bus Crashes into Parked Truck in Sofia: Nine Injured, Driver in Serious Condition

Nine people were injured in a serious traffic accident in Sofia after a passenger bus collided with a stationary truck

Society » Incidents | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 16:11

'He Must Learn to Walk and Talk Again': Child Survivor of ATV Crash in Sunny Beach Begins Rehabilitation

Four-year-old Martin, one of the victims of the serious ATV crash in Sunny Beach this summer, has been discharged from Pirogov Hospital, though his treatment is far from over

Crime | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 09:23
More from Incidents

Tragedy in Bulgarian Village: Fire Claims Lives of 1-Year-Old Twins

A fire in the village of Lipnitsa, Vratsa region, claimed the lives of two young girls yesterday afternoon. The children, twin sisters aged 1 year and 11 months, were asleep when the nanny left the house to fetch firewood.

Society » Incidents | January 26, 2026, Monday // 11:28

Drunk Police Officer in the Sofia Metro? (VIDEO)

A new controversy emerged in Sofia’s subway system after municipal councilor Simeon Stavrev received a video reportedly showing a police officer guarding the metro in an intoxicated state

Society » Incidents | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 11:46

Fire Devastates Phanagoria Historical Complex in Varna, Seven Horses Killed

A big fire early this morning destroyed large parts of the historical and geographical complex “Phanagoria” in Varna’s Asparuhovo district, according to information from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and reports from the sce

Society » Incidents | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 09:49

Tragedy in Sofia: Mother and Two Daughters Die in Overnight Apartment Fire

A devastating fire in Sofia’s Svoboda district claimed the lives of three women overnight, authorities confirmed. The victims were a 75-year-old mother and her two daughters, aged 51 and 47, who died from smoke inhalation on the fourth floor while attempt

Society » Incidents | January 16, 2026, Friday // 09:28

Fire Breaks Out at Major Pillow Manufacturer’s Warehouses in Bulgaria

A fire has erupted in warehouse facilities located on the grounds of the former Mashstroy industrial site in Troyan, used by one of Bulgaria’s leading manufacturers of pillows and bed linen.

Society » Incidents | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 14:32

Fatal Off-Piste Accident Claims Skier’s Life Near Bansko

A fatal mountain accident claimed the life of a skier in the Pirin Mountains on Sunday afternoon after he left the marked ski runs and entered hard-to-access terrain in severe weather conditions.

Society » Incidents | January 12, 2026, Monday // 10:01
