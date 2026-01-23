'They Won’t Manage Without Us' - Zelensky Calls for European Army Backed by Millions of Ukrainian Troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for Ukraine’s army, numbering around one million troops, to serve as the core of a proposed European joint military force, he told journalists on January 23. This follows his earlier appeal on January 20 for a European army totaling at least three million personnel to counter the growing Russian threat.

Zelensky highlighted that Russia aims to expand its forces to between 2.5 and 3 million by 2030, noting that, given its current pace, this projection is feasible. “I’m not saying it will happen, I’m saying it’s possible,” he added after participating in the World Economic Forum meetings in Davos, Switzerland. He stressed that Ukraine’s army has effectively utilized European and American weaponry in its defense against Russian forces, achieving results described as unprecedented.

Russia currently maintains a robust domestic defense industry and approximately 1.5 million soldiers or veterans with combat experience in Ukraine. Zelensky emphasized that European forces would not only require numbers but also operational capability and battlefield experience. “Without the Ukrainian army - without a million Ukrainians - you won’t manage. And this will be the backbone of such an army,” he said.

The size of Ukraine’s army, as described by Zelensky, contrasts sharply with Russian demands in potential peace agreements, which limit Ukraine’s military to 600,000 personnel - a proposal Kyiv rejects outright. Reports suggest Ukraine has agreed to a peacetime ceiling of 800,000 service members, which would still make it Europe’s second-largest force after Russia and nearly match its current wartime strength of about 900,000 troops.

Zelensky’s push for a European military force dates back nearly a year to his address at the Munich Security Conference on February 15, 2025, amid concerns over potential reductions in U.S. support should Russian aggression intensify. Despite repeated calls, European leaders have yet to implement the initiative. “Maybe now, with all the new challenges, European leaders will take it more seriously,” Zelensky commented.

Separately, several European nations, led by the U.K. and France, have held discussions to form a “Coalition of the Willing,” intended to provide Ukraine with the military assurances needed for a peace settlement. To date, no European forces have been committed to deploy on Ukrainian territory.

Recent developments, including U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive stance regarding Greenland, have reignited discussions about a joint European military. Several countries sent small contingents to participate in exercises on the Arctic island on January 15, reflecting growing interest in collaborative defense initiatives across Europe.