Bulgaria’s decision to back the creation of US President Donald Trump’s Peace Council was taken during a confidential session of the Council of Ministers this Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications in resignation Grozdan Karadzhov confirmed.

Further reading: A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Peace Council

Karadzhov clarified that, as the session was not made public, it qualifies as a closed government meeting. He emphasized that the rationale behind the decision will later be presented in the National Assembly. “This agreement, signed by the Prime Minister, falls entirely within the competences of the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister. Only after that does the matter enter the National Assembly, and until then, it does not produce any direct legal effect. This is the standard procedure,” Karadzhov explained.

The deputy prime minister stressed that the government’s justifications for joining the Peace Council will be laid out in parliament, ensuring that lawmakers are formally informed of the reasoning behind the secret decision. According to Karadzhov, the closed-session approach allows the government to handle matters of diplomatic and strategic sensitivity before they reach the legislative stage.

This step formalizes Bulgaria’s commitment to the initiative proposed by Trump, though its legal and parliamentary implications will only become active once discussed and approved by the National Assembly.