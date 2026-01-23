Bulgaria Approved Participation in Trump’s Peace Council in a Secret Government Session

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 16:48
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Approved Participation in Trump’s Peace Council in a Secret Government Session Trump and Zhelyazkov

Bulgaria’s decision to back the creation of US President Donald Trump’s Peace Council was taken during a confidential session of the Council of Ministers this Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications in resignation Grozdan Karadzhov confirmed.

Further reading: A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Peace Council

Karadzhov clarified that, as the session was not made public, it qualifies as a closed government meeting. He emphasized that the rationale behind the decision will later be presented in the National Assembly. “This agreement, signed by the Prime Minister, falls entirely within the competences of the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister. Only after that does the matter enter the National Assembly, and until then, it does not produce any direct legal effect. This is the standard procedure,” Karadzhov explained.

The deputy prime minister stressed that the government’s justifications for joining the Peace Council will be laid out in parliament, ensuring that lawmakers are formally informed of the reasoning behind the secret decision. According to Karadzhov, the closed-session approach allows the government to handle matters of diplomatic and strategic sensitivity before they reach the legislative stage.

This step formalizes Bulgaria’s commitment to the initiative proposed by Trump, though its legal and parliamentary implications will only become active once discussed and approved by the National Assembly.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: peace council, Bulgaria, Trump

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Tops Europe in Black Caviar Exports

Bulgaria has emerged as Europe’s top exporter of black caviar, according to Assoc. Prof. Violin Raykov from the Institute of Oceanology at the Bulgarian

Business » Industry | January 26, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria, US Set Up Joint Energy Team for Key Strategic Projects

Bulgaria and the United States have agreed to step up cooperation in the energy sector by setting up a joint expert structure to work on priority projects of shared strategic importance.

Business » Energy | January 26, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Tourism Sector Eyes 14 Million Visitors in 2026 as Euro Transition Stays Smooth

The introduction of the euro in Bulgaria’s tourism sector is unfolding calmly and without disruption, according to Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analysis and Forecasts in Tourism

Business » Tourism | January 25, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Foreign Direct Investment Inflows into Bulgaria Rise by Over 11% Year on Year

Foreign direct investment into Bulgaria recorded a solid positive balance in the first eleven months of 2025, nearing the €3 billion mark, according to data released by the Bulgarian National Bank.

Business » Finance | January 25, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sees 1.3% Price Hike in January Small Consumer Basket

In January, the cost of Bulgaria’s small consumer basket rose to 58.80 euros, marking an increase of 75 euro cents, or 1.3%, compared to December

Society | January 25, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria: What Is the Salary of the President?

According to data released by the National Statistical Institute in August, the base remuneration of the head of state was increased by BGN 1,596, bringing the monthly salary to BGN 15,870, which is roughly EUR 8,115

Business | January 24, 2026, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria: Radev Leaves the Presidency - 'They Cannot Stop the Wave' as Yotova Takes Over

After nine years, Rumen Radev officially left the presidency, passing the office to Iliyana Yotova, his former vice president. The handover followed a ceremony at the grand entrance of the presidential building at “Dondukov” 2 street, where Yotova, now of

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 16:38

Peace Council Controversy: Will Bulgaria Gain or Lose from Trump's Initiative?

The launch of the so-called Peace Council caught many in Bulgaria by surprise. Former Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski commented on NOVA NEWS, questioning whether Bulgaria’s participation represents an international agreement requiring ratification or me

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 15:00

Revival Leader: Strong US Relations Needed, But Only Under Next Bulgarian Government

Revival leader Kostadin Kostadinov commented on Bulgaria’s participation in the US-led Council of Peace, emphasizing that while the country should maintain strong ties with US President Donald Trump

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 14:44

Officially: Iliana Yotova Becomes Bulgaria’s First Female President as Rumen Radev Steps Down

The Constitutional Court of Bulgaria has formally accepted President Rumen Radev’s resignation, paving the way for Vice President Iliana Yotova to assume the presidency.

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 13:45

From Davos to Domestic Fury: Bulgaria’s Entry into Trump's Peace Council Sparks Backlash

The debate around Bulgaria’s participation in Donald Trump’s so-called Peace Council has quickly turned into a major political flashpoint, with former foreign minister Nadezhda Neynski questioning both the timing and the diplomatic handling of the issue

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 10:05

Demerdzhiev Backs Radev, Criticizes Foreign Policy Moves and Eyes Return to Interior Ministry

Former caretaker Minister of Justice and Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev has said he would be prepared to once again take over the Interior Ministry in a future caretaker cabinet

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 09:43
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria