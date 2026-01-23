Bulgaria: Radev Leaves the Presidency - 'They Cannot Stop the Wave' as Yotova Takes Over

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 16:38
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Radev Leaves the Presidency - 'They Cannot Stop the Wave' as Yotova Takes Over Radev and Yotova

After nine years, Rumen Radev officially left the presidency, passing the office to Iliyana Yotova, his former vice president. The handover followed a ceremony at the grand entrance of the presidential building at “Dondukov” 2 street, where Yotova, now officially the first female President of Bulgaria, saw Radev off. The Constitutional Court unanimously accepted Radev’s resignation, with the court’s president, Pavlina Panova, serving as the rapporteur. Since Yotova had already taken the oath as vice president in 2021, no new oath before the National Assembly was required.

Speaking to the public and gathered media, Radev reflected on his nine-year tenure: “I am glad that nine years ago the Bulgarians voted for me to be president, and their support continues. Seeing so many people today is truly exciting, and for me this emotion is more precious than any sociology. Today was my last day as president, but also my first day as a citizen who believes, together with all Bulgarians, that we can change Bulgaria, protect democracy, uphold the law, and accelerate economic development so that every citizen feels free and valued. I want to tell you, when you talk about the upcoming elections, that they cannot stop the wave. There are many of us, united by a common cause - Bulgaria. It was an honor for me.

Radev’s departure marks a historic moment: no previous Bulgarian president had resigned before completing a term. He and Yotova previously won the presidential elections in 2016 and 2021, becoming the second re-elected presidential pair in the country’s democratic history after Georgi Parvanov and Angel Marin. Their transition also sets a precedent, as this is the first time the vice president immediately assumed the presidency in the final year of a second term.

Further reading: NATO Pilot, Putin Sympathizer, or Something Else? Who Is Rumen Radev and Why Did He Just Blow Up Bulgarian Politics

Earlier, on January 19, Radev formally announced his intention to resign, which was deposited with the Constitutional Court the following day - a unique move in Bulgaria’s political history. He emphasized that his resignation was voluntary and not under any external pressure. As he left the presidential building today, dozens of supporters gathered at Atanas Burov Square applauded, witnessing the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter under Yotova.

Further reading: Who Is Iliyana Yotova: Bulgaria’s First Female President

Although Radev signaled plans to remain politically active and possibly participate in the upcoming elections, details of his future involvement remain unclear. Meanwhile, President Yotova must consult with candidates for acting prime minister and set the election schedule, taking over the responsibilities of the office immediately.

This moment marks both a personal and national milestone: Radev steps down after a nine-year presidency, while Yotova becomes the first woman to hold the post and the country’s new Supreme Commander-in-Chief, continuing the work of the presidential institution into the next phase of Bulgaria’s democratic governance.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, Yotova, Bulgaria, president

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Tops Europe in Black Caviar Exports

Bulgaria has emerged as Europe’s top exporter of black caviar, according to Assoc. Prof. Violin Raykov from the Institute of Oceanology at the Bulgarian

Business » Industry | January 26, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria, US Set Up Joint Energy Team for Key Strategic Projects

Bulgaria and the United States have agreed to step up cooperation in the energy sector by setting up a joint expert structure to work on priority projects of shared strategic importance.

Business » Energy | January 26, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Tourism Sector Eyes 14 Million Visitors in 2026 as Euro Transition Stays Smooth

The introduction of the euro in Bulgaria’s tourism sector is unfolding calmly and without disruption, according to Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analysis and Forecasts in Tourism

Business » Tourism | January 25, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Foreign Direct Investment Inflows into Bulgaria Rise by Over 11% Year on Year

Foreign direct investment into Bulgaria recorded a solid positive balance in the first eleven months of 2025, nearing the €3 billion mark, according to data released by the Bulgarian National Bank.

Business » Finance | January 25, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sees 1.3% Price Hike in January Small Consumer Basket

In January, the cost of Bulgaria’s small consumer basket rose to 58.80 euros, marking an increase of 75 euro cents, or 1.3%, compared to December

Society | January 25, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria: What Is the Salary of the President?

According to data released by the National Statistical Institute in August, the base remuneration of the head of state was increased by BGN 1,596, bringing the monthly salary to BGN 15,870, which is roughly EUR 8,115

Business | January 24, 2026, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Approved Participation in Trump’s Peace Council in a Secret Government Session

Bulgaria’s decision to back the creation of US President Donald Trump’s Peace Council was taken during a confidential session of the Council of Ministers this Wednesday

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 16:48

Peace Council Controversy: Will Bulgaria Gain or Lose from Trump's Initiative?

The launch of the so-called Peace Council caught many in Bulgaria by surprise. Former Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski commented on NOVA NEWS, questioning whether Bulgaria’s participation represents an international agreement requiring ratification or me

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 15:00

Revival Leader: Strong US Relations Needed, But Only Under Next Bulgarian Government

Revival leader Kostadin Kostadinov commented on Bulgaria’s participation in the US-led Council of Peace, emphasizing that while the country should maintain strong ties with US President Donald Trump

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 14:44

Officially: Iliana Yotova Becomes Bulgaria’s First Female President as Rumen Radev Steps Down

The Constitutional Court of Bulgaria has formally accepted President Rumen Radev’s resignation, paving the way for Vice President Iliana Yotova to assume the presidency.

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 13:45

From Davos to Domestic Fury: Bulgaria’s Entry into Trump's Peace Council Sparks Backlash

The debate around Bulgaria’s participation in Donald Trump’s so-called Peace Council has quickly turned into a major political flashpoint, with former foreign minister Nadezhda Neynski questioning both the timing and the diplomatic handling of the issue

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 10:05

Demerdzhiev Backs Radev, Criticizes Foreign Policy Moves and Eyes Return to Interior Ministry

Former caretaker Minister of Justice and Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev has said he would be prepared to once again take over the Interior Ministry in a future caretaker cabinet

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 09:43
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria