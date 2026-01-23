Bulgaria: Radev Leaves the Presidency - 'They Cannot Stop the Wave' as Yotova Takes Over

After nine years, Rumen Radev officially left the presidency, passing the office to Iliyana Yotova, his former vice president. The handover followed a ceremony at the grand entrance of the presidential building at “Dondukov” 2 street, where Yotova, now officially the first female President of Bulgaria, saw Radev off. The Constitutional Court unanimously accepted Radev’s resignation, with the court’s president, Pavlina Panova, serving as the rapporteur. Since Yotova had already taken the oath as vice president in 2021, no new oath before the National Assembly was required.

Speaking to the public and gathered media, Radev reflected on his nine-year tenure: “I am glad that nine years ago the Bulgarians voted for me to be president, and their support continues. Seeing so many people today is truly exciting, and for me this emotion is more precious than any sociology. Today was my last day as president, but also my first day as a citizen who believes, together with all Bulgarians, that we can change Bulgaria, protect democracy, uphold the law, and accelerate economic development so that every citizen feels free and valued. I want to tell you, when you talk about the upcoming elections, that they cannot stop the wave. There are many of us, united by a common cause - Bulgaria. It was an honor for me.”

Radev’s departure marks a historic moment: no previous Bulgarian president had resigned before completing a term. He and Yotova previously won the presidential elections in 2016 and 2021, becoming the second re-elected presidential pair in the country’s democratic history after Georgi Parvanov and Angel Marin. Their transition also sets a precedent, as this is the first time the vice president immediately assumed the presidency in the final year of a second term.

Earlier, on January 19, Radev formally announced his intention to resign, which was deposited with the Constitutional Court the following day - a unique move in Bulgaria’s political history. He emphasized that his resignation was voluntary and not under any external pressure. As he left the presidential building today, dozens of supporters gathered at Atanas Burov Square applauded, witnessing the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter under Yotova.

Although Radev signaled plans to remain politically active and possibly participate in the upcoming elections, details of his future involvement remain unclear. Meanwhile, President Yotova must consult with candidates for acting prime minister and set the election schedule, taking over the responsibilities of the office immediately.

This moment marks both a personal and national milestone: Radev steps down after a nine-year presidency, while Yotova becomes the first woman to hold the post and the country’s new Supreme Commander-in-Chief, continuing the work of the presidential institution into the next phase of Bulgaria’s democratic governance.