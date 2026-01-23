'Zelensky Crossed a Line!' - Orban Slams Ukraine, Hungary Refuses Aid

World » UKRAINE | January 23, 2026, Friday // 16:00
'Zelensky Crossed a Line!' - Orban Slams Ukraine, Hungary Refuses Aid

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Orban said that Zelensky had “crossed a line,” targeting Hungary personally and the European Union broadly, despite Brussels having already approved all of Ukraine’s requests.

Yesterday in Davos, President Zelensky crossed a line. It is not new that, as elections approach in Hungary, he singles out our government and myself. What was surprising was his criticism of nearly every European leader, claiming that the support, weapons, and determination provided to Ukraine are insufficient,” Orban wrote on X. He highlighted that Brussels had responded swiftly, presenting a roadmap for Ukraine’s development that accepted all Ukrainian demands, including USD 800 billion in support, accelerated EU accession by 2027, and continued assistance through 2040.

Orban added that Hungary would challenge the EU over this. “President Zelensky has things all backwards, yet the Brusselians are eager to pay up. A national petition is coming so we can make it clear: we will not pay,” he said.

Zelensky, speaking at Davos, criticized Europe for failing to act decisively on its own defence and security. Comparing the continent’s approach to the film Groundhog Day, he said Europe remains trapped in a repetitive cycle of discussions without tangible results. “No one would want to live like that, repeating the same thing for weeks, months, and of course, four years. That’s exactly how we live now,” he said.

He added that a year after his previous Davos speech, Europe still had not established its own defence capabilities. While some nations have increased investments, Zelensky noted that many only acted under pressure from US President Donald Trump. He questioned what message this sends to Russia and China.

Zelensky also dismissed symbolic gestures, such as sending 40 soldiers to protect Greenland, as ineffective. “Ukraine has the experience required to defend such regions. We know how to fight there,” he said, adding that the situation would be different if Ukraine were a NATO member.

