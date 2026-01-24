Bulgaria’s Weekend and Early Week Weather: Warming Continues with Rain on Monday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 23, 2026, Friday // 17:11
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Weekend and Early Week Weather: Warming Continues with Rain on Monday Photo: Stella Ivanova

Bulgaria is expected to experience continued warming over the weekend and into the next week, with some areas seeing rain on Monday, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecast for January 24–29. The forecast was prepared by Mariyana Popova, on-duty forecaster at NIMH’s Weather Forecasts Department.

During the weekend, winds will be light and come from the south. Many lowland and valley regions will see fog or low clouds. Only isolated areas are likely to see light precipitation: on Saturday, January 24, in the extreme western mountains, and on Sunday, January 25, in the southern part of the Rhodope Mountains. Around midday, visibility is expected to improve temporarily with occasional breaks in cloud cover.

Temperatures will continue to rise on Sunday, with minimums across most of the country ranging from minus 3 to 2 degrees Celsius, and maximums between 6 and 11 degrees. Southeastern regions may reach 13–14 degrees, while northwestern areas, where fog and clouds persist most of the day, will remain near zero.

On Monday, January 26, southerly winds will strengthen in Eastern Bulgaria and near the northern slopes of the mountains. Temperatures will climb further, with daytime highs reaching 15–16 degrees. Cloud cover will be significant, and rainfall will occur, particularly in Southern Bulgaria, where it is expected to be heavier and more widespread.

By Tuesday, January 27, winds will weaken and shift to a west-northwest direction. Precipitation will cease, clouds will break up, and temperatures will remain relatively mild.

On Wednesday, January 28, winds will return from the south, increasing in intensity by evening in Eastern Bulgaria. Cloud cover will be scattered, with minimum temperatures close to zero and maximums ranging from 9 to 14 degrees in most areas.

Thursday, January 29, is expected to bring cloudy weather and rain spreading from west to east. Winds will remain from the south-southwest, moderate to strong in the eastern half of the country, while temperatures will stay relatively high for the season, according to forecaster Mariyana Popova.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Tops Europe in Black Caviar Exports

Bulgaria has emerged as Europe’s top exporter of black caviar, according to Assoc. Prof. Violin Raykov from the Institute of Oceanology at the Bulgarian

Business » Industry | January 26, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria, US Set Up Joint Energy Team for Key Strategic Projects

Bulgaria and the United States have agreed to step up cooperation in the energy sector by setting up a joint expert structure to work on priority projects of shared strategic importance.

Business » Energy | January 26, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Tourism Sector Eyes 14 Million Visitors in 2026 as Euro Transition Stays Smooth

The introduction of the euro in Bulgaria’s tourism sector is unfolding calmly and without disruption, according to Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analysis and Forecasts in Tourism

Business » Tourism | January 25, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Foreign Direct Investment Inflows into Bulgaria Rise by Over 11% Year on Year

Foreign direct investment into Bulgaria recorded a solid positive balance in the first eleven months of 2025, nearing the €3 billion mark, according to data released by the Bulgarian National Bank.

Business » Finance | January 25, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sees 1.3% Price Hike in January Small Consumer Basket

In January, the cost of Bulgaria’s small consumer basket rose to 58.80 euros, marking an increase of 75 euro cents, or 1.3%, compared to December

Society | January 25, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria: What Is the Salary of the President?

According to data released by the National Statistical Institute in August, the base remuneration of the head of state was increased by BGN 1,596, bringing the monthly salary to BGN 15,870, which is roughly EUR 8,115

Business | January 24, 2026, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Cloudy and Foggy Friday Across Bulgaria, Warmer Air Pushes Temperatures Higher

Cloudy skies and widespread fog are expected across much of Bulgaria on Friday, January 23, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 17:09

Sofia Cleans Up: Garbage Around Containers in Slatina, Poduyane, and Lyulin Mostly Removed

The Sofia Municipality has reported significant progress in removing waste that had built up around containers in the Slatina, Poduyane, and Lyulin districts.

Society » Environment | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 13:02

Icy Chaos Across Bulgaria: Ruse Freezes, Traffic Disrupted from Kazanlak to the Mountains

The Bulgarian city of Ruse woke up to extremely hazardous winter conditions today, with residents describing the city as having turned into a giant ice rink overnight

Society » Environment | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 09:49

Bulgaria Weather: Snowfall and Icy Conditions Expected Thursday

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued warnings for significant snowfall and icy conditions on Thursday, January 22.

Society » Environment | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 17:00

Severe Weather Hits Bulgaria on Wednesday: Snow, Ice, and Rain Expected

Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday, January 21, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Society » Environment | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 16:13

Bulgaria Faces Icy Tuesday as Subzero Temperatures Grip the Country

On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, weather conditions in Bulgaria will gradually stabilize. The wind will ease and turn from the southeast, while sunshine will dominate most of the day

Society » Environment | January 19, 2026, Monday // 17:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria