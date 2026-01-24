Bulgaria’s Weekend and Early Week Weather: Warming Continues with Rain on Monday

Bulgaria is expected to experience continued warming over the weekend and into the next week, with some areas seeing rain on Monday, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecast for January 24–29. The forecast was prepared by Mariyana Popova, on-duty forecaster at NIMH’s Weather Forecasts Department.

During the weekend, winds will be light and come from the south. Many lowland and valley regions will see fog or low clouds. Only isolated areas are likely to see light precipitation: on Saturday, January 24, in the extreme western mountains, and on Sunday, January 25, in the southern part of the Rhodope Mountains. Around midday, visibility is expected to improve temporarily with occasional breaks in cloud cover.

Temperatures will continue to rise on Sunday, with minimums across most of the country ranging from minus 3 to 2 degrees Celsius, and maximums between 6 and 11 degrees. Southeastern regions may reach 13–14 degrees, while northwestern areas, where fog and clouds persist most of the day, will remain near zero.

On Monday, January 26, southerly winds will strengthen in Eastern Bulgaria and near the northern slopes of the mountains. Temperatures will climb further, with daytime highs reaching 15–16 degrees. Cloud cover will be significant, and rainfall will occur, particularly in Southern Bulgaria, where it is expected to be heavier and more widespread.

By Tuesday, January 27, winds will weaken and shift to a west-northwest direction. Precipitation will cease, clouds will break up, and temperatures will remain relatively mild.

On Wednesday, January 28, winds will return from the south, increasing in intensity by evening in Eastern Bulgaria. Cloud cover will be scattered, with minimum temperatures close to zero and maximums ranging from 9 to 14 degrees in most areas.

Thursday, January 29, is expected to bring cloudy weather and rain spreading from west to east. Winds will remain from the south-southwest, moderate to strong in the eastern half of the country, while temperatures will stay relatively high for the season, according to forecaster Mariyana Popova.