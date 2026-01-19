Bulgaria Tops Europe in Black Caviar Exports
Bulgaria has emerged as Europe’s top exporter of black caviar, according to Assoc. Prof. Violin Raykov from the Institute of Oceanology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, who spoke to the Bulgarian National Radio. The export of this high-value delicacy is tightly regulated, carried out under a quota system overseen by the Ministry of Environment and Water. Only select companies in the country are granted permits and export quotas for black caviar, which is derived from sturgeon.
In response to the species’ declining populations, an indefinite ban on fishing all sturgeon species in Bulgarian waters of the Danube River and the Black Sea came into effect on January 1, 2026. In the wild, sturgeons are now fully protected, and any capture is strictly prohibited. Assoc. Prof. Raykov emphasized that sturgeon populations worldwide face severe threats due to high demand for black caviar, habitat destruction, blocked migration routes, water pollution, poaching, and illegal trade.
To better understand and protect these fish, the Institute of Oceanology in Varna is conducting a research project focusing on sturgeon migration and breeding sites. As part of the initiative, sturgeon are tagged with tracking devices, and key spawning and reproduction areas are monitored via satellite.
Experts note that six sturgeon species inhabit Bulgarian waters, though two have already vanished entirely. The remaining four species are classified as critically endangered, with some being diadromous - migrating between the freshwater sections of the Danube and the saltwater of the Black Sea - highlighting the delicate balance required to conserve these iconic species.
