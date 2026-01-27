Bulgaria, US Set Up Joint Energy Team for Key Strategic Projects

Bulgaria and the United States have agreed to step up cooperation in the energy sector by setting up a joint expert structure to work on priority projects of shared strategic importance.

The decision was discussed during an online meeting between former Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov and Tommy Joyce, Assistant Secretary for International Affairs at the US Department of Energy, the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy said. The talks focused on ways to broaden and deepen the bilateral strategic partnership, with an emphasis on long-term initiatives linked to economic development and energy security.

As a result, the two sides reached an understanding to establish a joint Energy Project Team. The group will operate at a technical level and concentrate on key projects beyond the already established cooperation in nuclear energy. Its purpose is to ensure more coherent and effective coordination in several priority areas.

One of the main focuses will be projects involving critical raw materials and rare earth elements. Bulgaria already has ongoing cooperation in this field with the US state of North Dakota, which both sides see potential to expand. Another priority is the development of pumped-storage hydropower plants in Bulgaria using American technologies, aimed at improving grid stability and supporting the integration of renewable energy sources. Liquefied natural gas supplies and the expansion of related infrastructure were also identified as central to efforts to diversify energy sources and strengthen supply security.

“The partnership with the United States is strategically important for Bulgaria not only in nuclear energy, but across the broader framework of energy security. The creation of a joint team shows a move toward structured, practical cooperation with a long-term perspective,” Stankov said, as quoted by the ministry.

The meeting also covered current issues related to the planned construction of Units 7 and 8 at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue cooperation with laboratories of the US Department of Energy on studies linked to the deployment of small modular reactors. Updates were also provided on a project supported by the US Trade and Development Agency, for which a procedure to select a consultant has already been launched.

The ministry recalled that during a visit to the United States between July 15 and 18 last year, Stankov held a series of meetings focused on expanding cooperation in the fields of energy and high technologies.