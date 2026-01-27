Bulgaria, US Set Up Joint Energy Team for Key Strategic Projects

Business » ENERGY | January 26, 2026, Monday // 09:34
Bulgaria: Bulgaria, US Set Up Joint Energy Team for Key Strategic Projects Kozloduy NPP

Bulgaria and the United States have agreed to step up cooperation in the energy sector by setting up a joint expert structure to work on priority projects of shared strategic importance.

The decision was discussed during an online meeting between former Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov and Tommy Joyce, Assistant Secretary for International Affairs at the US Department of Energy, the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy said. The talks focused on ways to broaden and deepen the bilateral strategic partnership, with an emphasis on long-term initiatives linked to economic development and energy security.

As a result, the two sides reached an understanding to establish a joint Energy Project Team. The group will operate at a technical level and concentrate on key projects beyond the already established cooperation in nuclear energy. Its purpose is to ensure more coherent and effective coordination in several priority areas.

One of the main focuses will be projects involving critical raw materials and rare earth elements. Bulgaria already has ongoing cooperation in this field with the US state of North Dakota, which both sides see potential to expand. Another priority is the development of pumped-storage hydropower plants in Bulgaria using American technologies, aimed at improving grid stability and supporting the integration of renewable energy sources. Liquefied natural gas supplies and the expansion of related infrastructure were also identified as central to efforts to diversify energy sources and strengthen supply security.

“The partnership with the United States is strategically important for Bulgaria not only in nuclear energy, but across the broader framework of energy security. The creation of a joint team shows a move toward structured, practical cooperation with a long-term perspective,” Stankov said, as quoted by the ministry.

The meeting also covered current issues related to the planned construction of Units 7 and 8 at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant. Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue cooperation with laboratories of the US Department of Energy on studies linked to the deployment of small modular reactors. Updates were also provided on a project supported by the US Trade and Development Agency, for which a procedure to select a consultant has already been launched.

The ministry recalled that during a visit to the United States between July 15 and 18 last year, Stankov held a series of meetings focused on expanding cooperation in the fields of energy and high technologies.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, US, energy, cooperation

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Real Estate in 2026: Euro Era Brings Stability and Smarter Demand

As Bulgaria enters its first full year in the eurozone, the real estate market in Sofia begins 2026 with a shift from rapid, speculative growth to more stable, needs-driven demand.

Business » Properties | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Think Tank: Bulgaria’s Black Sea Position Strengthened as Regional Risks Grow

Bulgaria’s role in the Black Sea region is becoming increasingly significant as part of NATO’s southeastern flank and as the Alliance’s main access point to the Black Sea, according to a new report by the international think tank GLOBSEC, released on Mond

Politics » Defense | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Eurozone Accession Not Linked to Higher Inflation

Data from the Fiscal Council indicate that prior to adopting the euro, inflation trends varied across countries. Estonia experienced a strong increase, Latvia had negative to moderate inflation, while Slovenia, Slovakia, and Croatia recorded moderate chan

Business » Finance | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Yellow Alert for Rain and Snow on Tuesday

A yellow warning for rain and snow has been issued for Tuesday, January 27, affecting the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia-region, Sofia-city, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, and Kardzhali.

Society » Environment | January 26, 2026, Monday // 16:51

Bulgaria Enters Final Week of the Lev as Euro Payments Take Over

Bulgaria is entering the last week in which the lev currency can still be used as legal tender. From Sunday, February 1, payments across the country will be made exclusively in euros. Until the end of January, both currencies remain valid for transactions

Society | January 26, 2026, Monday // 16:30

Procedure for Caretaker Prime Minister Kicks Off as Bulgaria Plans Post-Easter Vote

Bulgaria is entering a pivotal political phase as President Iliana Yotova moves to activate the constitutional steps for appointing a caretaker prime minister and setting a date for early parliamentary elections

Politics | January 26, 2026, Monday // 16:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria Joins Black Sea Oil and Gas Consortium with 10% Stake

Bulgaria has officially secured a 10 per cent stake in a consortium engaged in oil and gas exploration in the Black Sea, becoming a direct investor in the development of the country’s offshore energy resources.

Business » Energy | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 11:11

Bulgaria: Bulgargaz Seeks Nearly 4% Gas Price Hike for February

Bulgargaz has submitted a proposal to the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) for a nearly 4 percent increase in natural gas prices starting February.

Business » Energy | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 12:24

Bulgaria Maintains Europe’s Lowest Household Electricity Prices, Minister Says

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov has firmly rejected claims by former Finance Minister Asen Vassilev from "We Continue the Change" that Bulgaria’s inflation is driven by high household electricity prices

Business » Energy | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 14:40

The U.S. and Bulgaria Expand Civil Nuclear Energy Partnership on Small Modular Reactors under the FIRST Program

The U.S. Department of State, the University of National and World Economy (UNWE), and Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) yesterday concluded two seminars on stakeholder engagement and industrial applications of small modular reactors (SMRs)

Business » Energy | January 16, 2026, Friday // 12:00

US Extends License for Sale of Lukoil Assets Abroad, Including Bulgaria

Washington has prolonged the validity of a US license allowing negotiations for the sale of foreign assets owned by the Russian oil major Lukoil, extending it until February 28

Business » Energy | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 15:15

Bulgaria Takes 10% Stake in Black Sea Oil and Gas Exploration with OMV and NewMed

Bulgaria is set to take an active role in oil and gas exploration in the Black Sea, joining forces with international energy companies OMV and NewMed, outgoing Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov announced

Business » Energy | January 14, 2026, Wednesday // 16:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria