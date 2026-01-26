Bulgarians to Gain Direct Access to Investing in Government Securities

Bulgarian Volunteer Killed on Front Lines in Ukraine
A Bulgarian volunteer and devoted Levski FC supporter has died while fighting on the front lines in Ukraine
HOT: » NATO Pilot, Putin Sympathizer, or Something Else? Who Is Rumen Radev and Why Did He Just Blow Up Bulgarian Politics
Bulgarian citizens could soon gain direct access to investing their personal savings in government securities, under a proposed amendment to the Law on Government Debt submitted by GERB MP Delyan Dobrev. The draft envisages the Ministry of Finance issuing special tranches of government securities aimed specifically at individuals, at least twice per year.
According to the proposal, purchases would be made either through a dedicated online platform or at branches of Bulgarian Post. Investors would not pay any fees or commissions, as all costs related to issuing and placing the securities would be covered by the Ministry of Finance.
The draft provides that investors must hold an electronic signature. Applications and payments could still be submitted at post office counters, with Bulgarian Post acting as an intermediary. The postal operator would be compensated by the state for this service. The technical operation and administration of the platform would be regulated through a separate ordinance issued jointly by the Ministries of Finance and E-Government.
The initiative is presented as a way to offer citizens a secure and profitable savings option at a time when interest rates on bank deposits remain low. Government securities are described as a low-risk financial instrument with guaranteed returns, positioning them as an alternative to traditional deposits.
The proposal also recalls that until the summer of 2005, the Ministry of Finance regularly offered government securities to individuals. These instruments featured fixed yields or step-up interest, paid twice annually, and were sold through contracted banks in both Bulgarian leva and euros. In July 2005, however, the program was discontinued without an official explanation.
Foreign direct investment into Bulgaria recorded a solid positive balance in the first eleven months of 2025, nearing the €3 billion mark, according to data released by the Bulgarian National Bank.
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) is marking the 125th anniversary of the electric tram in Bulgaria with the release of a new silver collector coin.
Bitcoin prices recently faced a correction, with significantly increased market volatility.
Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is proceeding smoothly, marking a major step in the country’s full integration into the European Union, according to an analysis by the Fiscal Council.
The Coordination Center for the Euro Mechanism provided an update on the implementation of the euro in Bulgaria, highlighting that the process is progressing in an orderly and coordinated manner
Bulgaria’s outgoing Agriculture Minister Georgi Tahov has assured that the European Union’s trade deal with Mercosur will not negatively affect the country’s economy, pointing to the very limited trade between Bulgaria and the South American bloc.
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence