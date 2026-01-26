Bulgaria’s Tourism Sector Eyes 14 Million Visitors in 2026 as Euro Transition Stays Smooth

The introduction of the euro in Bulgaria’s tourism sector is unfolding calmly and without disruption, according to Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analysis and Forecasts in Tourism. Speaking on Euronews Bulgaria, he said that the changeover has progressed smoothly, despite earlier concerns, and that no serious difficulties have emerged so far.

Draganov noted that inspections carried out in hotels and winter resorts have not produced tangible outcomes. While checks have been widely reported, he said their practical impact has been negligible and has not led to sanctions or structural changes in the sector.

Looking ahead to the first months of 2026, Draganov expects a moderate rise in prices. Accommodation rates are forecast to increase by around 10 percent, while prices in restaurants and catering establishments are likely to go up by approximately 7 percent. Overall, for the period from January through the end of April, the average price increase is expected to stay within about 7 percent.

These adjustments are also reflected in projected revenues. The sector is expected to generate around 170 million euros for the January to April period, equivalent to roughly 333 million leva, which would represent an increase of about 7 percent compared to the same period a year earlier. Draganov underlined that tourism continues to be among the strongest-performing segments of the Bulgarian economy, showing steady and sustainable growth in income.

Commenting on reports of particularly high prices in the ski resort of Bansko, Draganov described the issue as a local one rather than a nationwide trend. He warned that in the context of a common European market, such practices can be damaging not only to individual businesses but to the reputation of the entire destination, stressing that even isolated cases can have broader negative effects.

Despite these challenges, the overall outlook for Bulgarian tourism remains optimistic. Draganov said the sector is set to continue expanding, with expectations that the country will welcome around 14 million visitors in 2026.