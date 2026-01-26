Foreign Direct Investment Inflows into Bulgaria Rise by Over 11% Year on Year

Business » FINANCE | January 25, 2026, Sunday // 10:18
Bulgaria: Foreign Direct Investment Inflows into Bulgaria Rise by Over 11% Year on Year

Foreign direct investment into Bulgaria recorded a solid positive balance in the first eleven months of 2025, nearing the €3 billion mark, according to data released by the Bulgarian National Bank.

Between January and November 2025, the net inflow of direct investment reached €2.9846 billion, which corresponds to 2.6% of the country’s estimated gross domestic product. In leva terms, this amounts to approximately BGN 5.84 billion. Compared with the same period in 2024, when net inflows stood at €2.6802 billion (around BGN 5.24 billion), the increase is €304.4 million, or about BGN 596 million, representing growth of 11.4%. The share of GDP remained unchanged year on year at 2.6%.

Investment activity accelerated in November 2025. During that month alone, net foreign direct investment inflows totaled €410.5 million, equivalent to roughly BGN 803 million. This compares with €249.4 million, or about BGN 488 million, recorded in November 2024.

At the same time, Bulgarian investments abroad also remained in positive territory, though at lower levels than a year earlier. For the January–November 2025 period, the net outflow of direct investment abroad amounted to €415 million, or around BGN 812 million, equal to 0.4% of GDP. In the corresponding period of 2024, outward investment reached €710.8 million, or approximately BGN 1.39 billion, accounting for 0.7% of GDP.

In November 2025, the net flow of Bulgarian direct investment abroad stood at €15 million, or close to BGN 29 million, down from €36.9 million, roughly BGN 72 million, in November of the previous year.

