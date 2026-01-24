Bulgaria: What Is the Salary of the President?

Business | January 24, 2026, Saturday // 11:42
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: What Is the Salary of the President? Rumen Radev and Iliana Yotova

According to data released by the National Statistical Institute in August, the base remuneration of the head of state was increased by BGN 1,596, bringing the monthly salary to BGN 15,870, which is roughly EUR 8,115. As a former career officer, Rumen Radev was also entitled to a length-of-service bonus of 1.4% for each year of service. With 20 years in the military, this raised his total monthly income to around BGN 19,033, or approximately EUR 9,730.

The same base salary level applies to Iliana Yotova, who has now assumed the office of President following Radev’s resignation. Her final remuneration as Vice President was higher due to her own years of service. According to her asset declaration for 2024, Yotova received a total annual income of BGN 205,277 from her position, which is equivalent to about EUR 105,000.

Beyond her institutional role, Yotova has long been associated with issues related to the Black Sea and its strategic importance within the European Union’s maritime policy. As early as 2010, she called for increased EU focus on the region and raised concerns over the management of Black Sea fisheries before the European Commission.

She later authored a report titled “The Current and Future Management of Fisheries in the Black Sea,” which argued for the creation of a dedicated advisory body, noting the absence of a comprehensive agreement among the six countries bordering the sea. The document sought to balance the interests of all coastal states and was approved by the European Parliament in Strasbourg on 13 September 2011, formally integrating the Black Sea into the EU’s common maritime and fisheries policy.

Following this initiative, and at Yotova’s request, members of the European Parliament’s Fisheries Committee visited Bulgaria to familiarize themselves with regional conditions and support the implementation of the report. This process ultimately led to the establishment of a regional advisory council for the Black Sea, tasked with defending the interests of local communities and fishermen, with financial backing from the SAPARD pre-accession programme and EU operational funds.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, president, salary

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Marks 125th Anniversary of Electric Tram with New Euro Coin

|

Bulgaria Among EU’s Lowest Debt Countries - But Deficit Still Rising

|

Bulgaria: Meet Prof. Andrey Yotov - the First Gentleman of the Republic

|

Bulgaria’s Weekend and Early Week Weather: Warming Continues with Rain on Monday

|

Bulgaria Approved Participation in Trump’s Peace Council in a Secret Government Session

|

Bulgaria: Radev Leaves the Presidency - 'They Cannot Stop the Wave' as Yotova Takes Over

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria Marks 125th Anniversary of Electric Tram with New Euro Coin

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) is marking the 125th anniversary of the electric tram in Bulgaria with the release of a new silver collector coin.

Business » Finance | January 24, 2026, Saturday // 11:00

Bansko Named Europe’s Most Affordable Ski Resort in 2026

Bansko has been named the most affordable ski destination in Europe, according to the latest EasyJet index, which evaluates costs including lift passes, equipment rental, accommodation

Business » Tourism | January 23, 2026, Friday // 12:05

Austrian Firms See Progress, but Corruption Continues to Hamper Bulgaria

Austrian companies operating in Bulgaria continue to view corruption as one of the country’s most significant economic challenges, alongside crime, bureaucracy, underdeveloped infrastructure, and political instability

Business | January 23, 2026, Friday // 09:26

Slotozilla Launches Local Version for Bulgaria

A new version of Slotozilla for Bulgarian gamblers is being launched to spread trust across the country.

Business | January 23, 2026, Friday // 07:57

Bulgaria: Borovets Hotel Charges 5 Euros for Toilet Use, Sparks Tourist Outrage

A hotel in the Borovets ski resort has provoked criticism after charging 5 euros (approximately 9.80 BGN) for the use of its toilet facilities

Business » Tourism | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 16:00

Bulgaria: Housing Market Stabilizes as Double-Digit Price Growth Set to End in 2026

Bulgaria is entering a new phase in its housing market, with analysts predicting the end of the “panic” buying that fueled double-digit price increases in 2024 and 2025.

Business » Properties | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 15:06
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria