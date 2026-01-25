Bulgaria Marks 125th Anniversary of Electric Tram with New Euro Coin

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) is marking the 125th anniversary of the electric tram in Bulgaria with the release of a new silver collector coin.

The coin will be available for 144 euros (approximately 281.64 leva) starting Monday, January 26, at four cash desks in the BNB central building in Sofia, as well as at four cash desks at the BNB Cash Center at 10 Mihail Tenev Street. The BNB specifies that the coin is legal tender only in Bulgaria, with a nominal value of 10 euros and a mintage of 2,026 pieces.

Designed by artist Svetlin Balezdrov, the obverse of the coin features an old city lamp at its center, flanked on the left by the BNB emblem with the year “1879” on its ribbon and the year of issue “2026” below, while the right side shows the nominal value “10 EURO” in two lines. The rim bears the inscription of the bank’s name. On the reverse, the coin displays the first electric tram, with “125 YEARS” above it, “1901” below, and the surrounding text “ELECTRIC TRAM IN BULGARIA.”

To ensure fair distribution, the BNB allows each customer to purchase only one coin per person, whether in their own name or for someone else. Purchases on behalf of another individual require a notarized power of attorney. An individual cannot buy a coin both personally and as a representative of a legal entity, and the rule applies in reverse as well. Sales are restricted to people aged 18 and above.

In addition to the BNB cash desks, the coin will be supplied by the end of business on January 26 to Investbank AD, First Investment Bank AD, Texim Bank AD, Tokuda Bank AD, Central Cooperative Bank AD, and Moneten Dvor EAD for sale in their branches.