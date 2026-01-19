'The Avenger' Chronicles Bulgarian Revolutionary Mara Buneva in US Premiere
A special screening of the documentary film The Avenger about the life of Mara Buneva is scheduled for January 24 in Troy, Michigan, USA, reports BNR. The film will be shown at 1:00 PM local time at the Balkan American Center (1451 E. Big Beaver, Troy 48083), according to Bulgarians in Detroit.
The Avenger explores the dramatic life of Mara Buneva (1902–1928), a Macedonian‑Bulgarian revolutionary and member of the Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization (IMRO), who is remembered in Bulgarian history as a heroine for assassinating Velimir Prelić, a Serbian official involved in the repression of Macedonian activists. After shooting Prelić in Skopje on January 13, 1928, she took her own life shortly afterward. Her actions were part of a broader resistance against Serbian rule in the region, but have made her a controversial figure in neighboring North Macedonia, where views on her legacy vary.
The documentary blends historical footage, expert commentary, and reenactments to trace her path - from her early years in Tetovo and Sofia to her involvement in IMRO and her final act on the Vardar River bridge. It has been featured in international festivals and previously screened in Skopje to mark anniversaries of her death.
The Troy screening offers audiences in the United States a chance to engage with a complex piece of Balkan history that continues to influence cultural memory and political narratives in Bulgaria and beyond.
Centuries of Tradition: Bulgarian Yogurt Seeks UNESCO Cultural Heritage Status
Bulgaria has formally submitted its candidacy for UNESCO recognition of its yogurt, joining Romania and Turkey in the initiative. The evaluation process is already underway, with an assessment of Bulgaria’s application expected this autumn.
Bulgaria’s Surva Festival Returns: 60 Years of Mind-Blowing Masks and Masquerade Magic
The International Festival of Masquerade Games “Surva” has officially opened in the Bulgarian city of Pernik, bringing ten days of color, sound, and ancient ritual to the town. This year marks the festival’s 60th anniversary, a milestone for one of Bulgar
Bango Vasil Brings Joy to Bulgaria’s Roma Communities: Happy Roma New Year!
As the calendar turns in Bulgaria, the Roma community celebrates a special occasion that shines with color, music, and tradition - the Roma New Year, or Bango Vasil, observed on January 14
Commemoration in Sofia Honors Bulgarians Killed in Vardar Macedonia in 1945
Sofia held a commemorative ceremony marking 81 years since the events known as the Bloody Christmas in Vardar Macedonia, when thousands of people identified as Bulgarians were killed in January 1945. The anniversary was observed on Saturday with the unvei
Bulgaria Marks Babinden, a Folk Holiday Dedicated to Health, Birth and Fertility
On January 8, Bulgaria marks the Day of Maternity Care, widely known as Babinden (Midwives' Day). According to the old calendar, the holiday falls on January 21, while under the new style it is observed on January 8.
Celebrating Ivanovden: The Name Day That Lights Up Bulgaria
Bulgaria observes Ivanovden, or St. John’s Day, on January 7, one of the country’s significant traditional holidays marking the feast of St. John the Baptist