UN Association of Bulgaria Welcomes Students from Slovenia and North Macedonia for a Simulation of the European Parliament

One of the oldest local non-governmental organizations, the UN Association of Bulgaria (UNAB), is organizing a simulation model of the European Parliament in Sofia. From Friday to Sunday, 34 students from Bulgaria, Slovenia, and the Republic of North Macedonia will take part in a debate forum, assuming the roles of MEPs discussing key climate issues. The event is part of the FutureEU: Empowering Youth Through Climate Models project and will be held on January 23 and 24 at the Faculty of Journalism and Mass Communication of Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski." In February, an identical event under the same project will be held in Ljubljana, and at the end of November last year, a pilot climate forum was also held in Skopje, where Bulgarian students from Sofia, Varna, and Veliko Tarnovo participated.

"Young people are highly motivated to develop their skills to research, discuss, and reach consensus on specific European policies to reduce carbon emissions and achieve climate neutrality by 2050. Each participant represents a different member state of the European Union and a political group in the European Parliament. Based on preliminary preparation, the students give an opening speech, after which they engage in constructive debates to draft a final resolution. We also plan an entertainment program for the young people, which includes a cultural and historical tour with a professional guide through the center of Sofia," explained Tsvetelina Garelova, representative of the UN Association of Bulgaria and Bulgarian Youth Delegate to the UN for 2022–2023.

The UN Association of Bulgaria is an organization that has been working for the public good for decades. It was founded in 1948 to support Bulgaria's membership in the United Nations, which became a reality in 1955. The Association is a member of the World Federation of United Nations Associations (WFUNA), along with over 100 other national associations. Its members include active citizens, career diplomats, university professors, and students.

Source: United Nations Association of Bulgaria

