Revival Leader: Strong US Relations Needed, But Only Under Next Bulgarian Government

Revival leader Kostadin Kostadinov commented on Bulgaria’s participation in the US-led Council of Peace, emphasizing that while the country should maintain strong ties with US President Donald Trump, such relations should not be pursued under the current Cabinet. According to Kostadinov, the existing government lacks both the legal authority and the moral legitimacy to make decisions of this magnitude, and such matters should be addressed by the next administration.

Kostadinov criticized the National Assembly for its ineffectiveness, pointing out that attempts to pass proposals "introduced arrogantly, brazenly, and at the last minute, during midnight sessions," would have led to abuses had they been voted on. He stressed that the legislature should end its term as soon as possible and called for early elections conducted with full transparency. To this end, Revival plans to establish a network of citizen observers to ensure broad public oversight during the electoral process.

On the issue of voter lists and so-called "dead souls," Kostadinov noted that many are Bulgarian emigrants, but argued the more pressing challenge is clarifying permanent and current residence records.

When asked about outgoing President Rumen Radev’s potential role in upcoming political contests, Kostadinov expressed anticipation for direct engagement with him. He underscored the importance of open debate, stating that Bulgarian citizens have the right to hear diverse perspectives from various political forces during the campaign period.