Officially: Iliana Yotova Becomes Bulgaria’s First Female President as Rumen Radev Steps Down

The Constitutional Court of Bulgaria has formally accepted President Rumen Radev’s resignation, paving the way for Vice President Iliana Yotova to assume the presidency. Pavlina Panova, president of the Constitutional Court, served as rapporteur on the case. With the court’s unanimous decision, effective January 23, 2026, Yotova becomes Bulgaria’s first female head of state. Twelve constitutional judges participated in the session, which confirmed that Radev’s resignation was made voluntarily and without external pressure. As this is not an impeachment case, no additional hearings or investigations were required.

Following the court ruling, Radev’s presidential powers are officially transferred to Yotova. She will not need to retake the oath before the National Assembly, having already sworn in as vice president in 2021. Later today, at 4 p.m., Radev will leave the presidential building through the ceremonial entrance, accompanied by Yotova, marking the conclusion of his nine-year tenure. Social media initiatives have already begun commemorating his departure. Expectations are high that Radev will soon announce his own political project ahead of the upcoming early elections.

Rumen Radev, a Major General in the Air Force and former Commander of the Air Force, was first elected president in November 2016. He took office on January 22, 2017, alongside Iliana Yotova as vice president. The pair were re-elected in November 2021 for a second term. Notably, Radev is the first president in Bulgaria’s democratic history to resign before completing a term, leaving Yotova to finish their second term alone.

Further reading: NATO Pilot, Putin Sympathizer, or Something Else? Who Is Rumen Radev and Why Did He Just Blow Up Bulgarian Politics

Iliana Yotova now holds the title of Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Bulgarian armed forces. She will serve without a deputy. Yotova began her public career as a journalist before joining the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), where she advanced through the party's structures and remained active until 2016. She later became a member of parliament, then a Member of the European Parliament, and has served as Bulgaria’s vice president for the past nine years.

Further reading: Who Is Iliyana Yotova: Bulgaria’s First Female President

This transition marks a historic moment for Bulgaria, combining a continuity of governance with a significant milestone in gender representation at the highest level of the state.