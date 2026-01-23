Greece Draws the Line: Only Gaza for Peace Council Participation

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 23, 2026, Friday // 14:01
Bulgaria: Greece Draws the Line: Only Gaza for Peace Council Participation Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized Greece’s commitment to a unified European stance while speaking with national media following a leaders’ meeting in Brussels. He highlighted that a ceasefire in Gaza cannot be achieved without the active involvement of the US president, underlining the importance of Washington’s direct participation in resolving the conflict.

Athens has expressed willingness to join the Peace Council, but strictly in the context of ending the violence in Gaza. Mitsotakis stressed that Europe must safeguard its interests in dealings with the United States while respecting the sovereignty of other nations, particularly concerning the Greenland issue, which he said is a matter for the Danish government and the island’s residents. He emphasized that Europe should support both Denmark and Greenland in maintaining their rights and autonomy.

The Greek Prime Minister also reiterated the need for a stronger European defense and security framework, reflecting Athens’ ongoing push for greater regional strategic independence.

In addition to foreign policy matters, Mitsotakis defended Greece’s trade agreement with South American countries. He described the pact as a unique opportunity to establish the largest economic zone in the world, despite ongoing protests from Greek farmers. Critics argue that the agreement could allow imports of goods not meeting European standards, but the Prime Minister maintained that the deal aligns with broader European economic interests.

Further reading: A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Peace Council

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, peace, Trump, Gaza

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Approved Participation in Trump’s Peace Council in a Secret Government Session

Bulgaria’s decision to back the creation of US President Donald Trump’s Peace Council was taken during a confidential session of the Council of Ministers this Wednesday

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 16:48

Peace Council Controversy: Will Bulgaria Gain or Lose from Trump's Initiative?

The launch of the so-called Peace Council caught many in Bulgaria by surprise. Former Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski commented on NOVA NEWS, questioning whether Bulgaria’s participation represents an international agreement requiring ratification or me

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 15:00

Revival Leader: Strong US Relations Needed, But Only Under Next Bulgarian Government

Revival leader Kostadin Kostadinov commented on Bulgaria’s participation in the US-led Council of Peace, emphasizing that while the country should maintain strong ties with US President Donald Trump

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 14:44

US Cuts Ties with WHO, Citing 'Bloated Bureaucracy' and Pandemic Failures

The United States has formally withdrawn from the World Health Organization, citing what it called a “bloated and inefficient bureaucracy” and failures that harmed the American public

World | January 23, 2026, Friday // 13:00

Trump Warns Iran as Massive US Fleet Heads to the Gulf

US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, saying the country is under close surveillance and a "massive fleet" is being deployed to the Gulf region

World | January 23, 2026, Friday // 11:01

From Davos to Domestic Fury: Bulgaria’s Entry into Trump's Peace Council Sparks Backlash

The debate around Bulgaria’s participation in Donald Trump’s so-called Peace Council has quickly turned into a major political flashpoint, with former foreign minister Nadezhda Neynski questioning both the timing and the diplomatic handling of the issue

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 10:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Hungary's MOL Takes Control of Serbia’s Oil Giant NIS After Russian Exit

After prolonged negotiations triggered by US sanctions, the Russian-controlled stake in Serbia’s oil company NIS has been transferred, Serbian daily Politika reported. The move follows months of uncertainty surrounding the company’s ownership and operatio

World » Southeast Europe | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 09:03

Romania Faces Historic Cold Snap as Temperatures Plunge to -21°C

Romania experienced its coldest Sunday morning in six decades, according to the National Meteorological Administration. The lowest temperature was recorded in Miercurea Ciuc in central Romania

World » Southeast Europe | January 19, 2026, Monday // 15:30

North Macedonia PM Admits Bulgaria Hurdle, Promises to Finish EU 'Homework'

The Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski, has said his government will focus first on meeting the country’s outstanding obligations linked to its European integration, with an emphasis on reforms.

World » Southeast Europe | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 16:32

Shocking Serbia-Russia Tests: Dogs Exposed to Sonic Weapons After Belgrade Protests

Serbia’s intelligence agency has reportedly conducted tests on dogs using sound guns in cooperation with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), according to documents obtained by POLITICO

World » Southeast Europe | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 15:25

US Halts Immigrant Visa Processing for Citizens of 75 Countries, North Macedonia Among Those Affected

The United States has moved to suspend the processing of immigrant visas for nationals of 75 countries as part of a tougher approach toward applicants considered likely to place a burden on public finances

World » Southeast Europe | January 15, 2026, Thursday // 09:14

Greek Farmers Boycott Talks with PM, Threaten Indefinite Nationwide Blockades

Some Greek farmers have announced that they will not take part in the talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis scheduled for today, escalating their protest actions and warning of long-term road blockades across the country.

World » Southeast Europe | January 13, 2026, Tuesday // 10:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria