Greece Draws the Line: Only Gaza for Peace Council Participation

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized Greece’s commitment to a unified European stance while speaking with national media following a leaders’ meeting in Brussels. He highlighted that a ceasefire in Gaza cannot be achieved without the active involvement of the US president, underlining the importance of Washington’s direct participation in resolving the conflict.

Athens has expressed willingness to join the Peace Council, but strictly in the context of ending the violence in Gaza. Mitsotakis stressed that Europe must safeguard its interests in dealings with the United States while respecting the sovereignty of other nations, particularly concerning the Greenland issue, which he said is a matter for the Danish government and the island’s residents. He emphasized that Europe should support both Denmark and Greenland in maintaining their rights and autonomy.

The Greek Prime Minister also reiterated the need for a stronger European defense and security framework, reflecting Athens’ ongoing push for greater regional strategic independence.

In addition to foreign policy matters, Mitsotakis defended Greece’s trade agreement with South American countries. He described the pact as a unique opportunity to establish the largest economic zone in the world, despite ongoing protests from Greek farmers. Critics argue that the agreement could allow imports of goods not meeting European standards, but the Prime Minister maintained that the deal aligns with broader European economic interests.

