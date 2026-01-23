European Leaders Signal New Era of Independence after the Greenland Crisis

European leaders gathered in Brussels yesterday, sending a clear message: there is no turning back. The emergency summit, called in response to Donald Trump’s threats against Greenland, underscored a growing consensus in Europe that the bloc must act independently, even as the immediate crisis receded when Trump withdrew his threats. According to sources cited by POLITICO, leaders recognized that the continent has crossed a historic threshold since 1945, entering a new phase in which strategic autonomy is essential.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, long at odds, jointly emphasized the need for Europe to recognize its independence in a rapidly shifting international landscape. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen echoed this view, telling reporters that Europe must “work as an independent Europe” following the five-hour closed-door summit. Unlike past meetings marked by debate and rhetoric, this summit reflected a tacit understanding of the bloc’s evolving role, shaped by decades of transatlantic dependence and recent crises.

The Greenland episode served as a stark reminder of the limits of US reliability. Since Trump first assumed office in 2017, Europe has gradually pursued more autonomy, but his recent threats accelerated the process. “The Rubicon has been crossed. This is shock therapy. Europe cannot go back to the way it was,” an EU diplomat said. Leaders stressed that future policies must be comprehensive, addressing energy security, defense, economic independence, and trade simultaneously, rather than piecemeal.

Eastern European countries, traditionally reliant on US military guarantees, including Poland and the Baltic states, demonstrated a willingness to engage in independent initiatives. Estonia even considered deploying troops to Greenland under NATO, though this did not materialize. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen highlighted the lessons learned, stressing that unity and clarity in defense would yield tangible results. Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk signaled openness to using the EU’s Counter-Coercion Instrument, emphasizing the need for mutual trust with partners rather than domination.

Northern European free-trading nations also signaled a shift. Countries like Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands have historically prioritized US trade relations but have now shown that Trump-style coercion is unacceptable. Even Germany, historically committed to transatlantic ties, is rethinking its stance. Chancellor Merz hinted at supporting a tougher EU trade posture while calling for Europe to take its destiny into its own hands, emphasizing issues from Ukraine to competitiveness and security.

The European Parliament is now resuming trade discussions with the US after tensions eased. EP President Roberta Metsola said the committee will meet on January 26 to chart the next steps, affirming that sovereignty over Greenland and Denmark remains uncompromised. European Council President Antonio Costa stressed that relations with the US must remain “cordial and respectful,” while warning that the EU will defend itself against coercion and remain vigilant on key international issues, including Ukraine and the Peace Council charter.

Von der Leyen highlighted the Arctic as a strategic priority, proposing to double EU funding in the next seven-year budget, including for a new icebreaker, and calling for more predictable US relations. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen noted that the situation creates an “opportunity” for new negotiations between Copenhagen, Greenland, and Washington, with Denmark pledging to strengthen Arctic defense and NATO presence.

Chancellor Merz welcomed the retreat of US threats, but warned that Europe must enhance its resilience and defense capabilities. “The European part of NATO must be able to defend itself,” he stated, underscoring that the Greenland crisis has reshaped European perceptions of autonomy and collective security.

