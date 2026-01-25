Bulgaria Sees 1.3% Price Hike in January Small Consumer Basket

Society | January 25, 2026, Sunday // 09:56
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Sees 1.3% Price Hike in January Small Consumer Basket @Pixabay

In January, the cost of Bulgaria’s small consumer basket rose to 58.80 euros, marking an increase of 75 euro cents, or 1.3%, compared to December. This data was shared by Violeta Ivanova from the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB) during a press briefing.

The union’s survey, conducted between January 6 and 10, compared current prices with those from December 2025, offering an early snapshot of price changes following the introduction of the euro.

Among the items that saw the sharpest increases were tomatoes, up 15.2%, and cucumbers, which rose by 5.5%. Potatoes also became more expensive, climbing 6.5%, while chilled chicken, yogurt, cooking oil, and eggs all registered noticeable price hikes. Conversely, prices for apples and rice fell slightly over the same period.

Mineral water experienced a 5.6% increase, which the union attributes largely to currency conversion effects following the euro adoption. Overall, the data reflects moderate price growth in the first month of the new currency’s circulation.

Tags: consumer basket, Bulgaria, cost

