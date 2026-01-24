Bulgaria Among EU’s Lowest Debt Countries - But Deficit Still Rising

Bulgaria Tops Europe in Black Caviar Exports
Bulgaria has emerged as Europe’s top exporter of black caviar, according to Assoc. Prof. Violin Raykov from the Institute of Oceanology at the Bulgarian
Bulgaria ranks as one of the three European Union member states with the lowest government debt relative to GDP in the third quarter of 2025, though it also registered the second-highest increase in debt compared with the previous quarter, according to Eurostat.
At the same time, the country’s budget deficit in the same period exceeded the EU and eurozone averages. Eurostat data show that by the end of Q3 2025, the gross government debt-to-GDP ratio in the eurozone reached 88.5%, up from 88.2% in Q2, while the EU-wide ratio increased from 81.9% to 82.1%. Compared with the third quarter of 2024, debt levels also rose across both the euro area (from 87.7% to 88.5%) and the EU (from 81.3% to 82.1%).
Bulgaria’s government debt remained low at 28.4% of GDP, trailing only Estonia at 22.9% and Luxembourg at 27.9%. Among the EU countries, the highest debt-to-GDP ratios were recorded in Greece (149.7%), Italy (137.8%), France (117.7%), Belgium (107.1%), and Spain (103.2%).
Despite its low absolute debt, Bulgaria’s ratio climbed by 2.1 percentage points from the second quarter of 2025, from 26.3% to 28.4%, second only to Luxembourg’s 2.6-point increase within the EU.
Eurostat also highlighted changes in the budget deficit. In the euro area, the seasonally adjusted deficit rose to 3.2% of GDP in Q3 2025 from 2.8% in Q2, while in the EU overall it increased to 3.2% from 2.9%. Bulgaria’s seasonally adjusted general government deficit reached 3.6% of GDP in Q3 2025, improving from 5.9% in Q2 but slightly lower than 4.6% in Q3 2024.
European leaders gathered in Brussels yesterday, sending a clear message: there is no turning back
The European Parliament has voted to refer the EU–Mercosur agreement to the Court of Justice of the European Union, which will now be asked to deliver a formal legal opinion
The European Parliament has suspended its work on legislation linked to the 2025 EU-US Turnberry trade agreement, citing escalating pressure from Washington on Denmark and Greenland, including threats of new tariffs.
The European Union’s landmark free trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc - comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay - may face delays of up to two years following a vote in the European Parliament to send the deal to the EU Court of Justice fo
Economic expectations among analysts and institutional investors for Germany and the euro area strengthened markedly at the beginning of 2026, pointing to a possible shift in Europe’s economic trajectory this year.
Users across the globe will soon have an alternative to the existing social media channels with the arrival of a new values-driven European company called W.
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence