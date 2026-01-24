Bulgaria Among EU’s Lowest Debt Countries - But Deficit Still Rising

World » EU | January 24, 2026, Saturday // 10:45
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Among EU’s Lowest Debt Countries - But Deficit Still Rising

Bulgaria ranks as one of the three European Union member states with the lowest government debt relative to GDP in the third quarter of 2025, though it also registered the second-highest increase in debt compared with the previous quarter, according to Eurostat.

At the same time, the country’s budget deficit in the same period exceeded the EU and eurozone averages. Eurostat data show that by the end of Q3 2025, the gross government debt-to-GDP ratio in the eurozone reached 88.5%, up from 88.2% in Q2, while the EU-wide ratio increased from 81.9% to 82.1%. Compared with the third quarter of 2024, debt levels also rose across both the euro area (from 87.7% to 88.5%) and the EU (from 81.3% to 82.1%).

Bulgaria’s government debt remained low at 28.4% of GDP, trailing only Estonia at 22.9% and Luxembourg at 27.9%. Among the EU countries, the highest debt-to-GDP ratios were recorded in Greece (149.7%), Italy (137.8%), France (117.7%), Belgium (107.1%), and Spain (103.2%).

Despite its low absolute debt, Bulgaria’s ratio climbed by 2.1 percentage points from the second quarter of 2025, from 26.3% to 28.4%, second only to Luxembourg’s 2.6-point increase within the EU.

Eurostat also highlighted changes in the budget deficit. In the euro area, the seasonally adjusted deficit rose to 3.2% of GDP in Q3 2025 from 2.8% in Q2, while in the EU overall it increased to 3.2% from 2.9%. Bulgaria’s seasonally adjusted general government deficit reached 3.6% of GDP in Q3 2025, improving from 5.9% in Q2 but slightly lower than 4.6% in Q3 2024.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, debt, GDP, government

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Tops Europe in Black Caviar Exports

Bulgaria has emerged as Europe’s top exporter of black caviar, according to Assoc. Prof. Violin Raykov from the Institute of Oceanology at the Bulgarian

Business » Industry | January 26, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria, US Set Up Joint Energy Team for Key Strategic Projects

Bulgaria and the United States have agreed to step up cooperation in the energy sector by setting up a joint expert structure to work on priority projects of shared strategic importance.

Business » Energy | January 26, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Bulgarians to Gain Direct Access to Investing in Government Securities

Bulgarian citizens could soon gain direct access to investing their personal savings in government securities, under a proposed amendment to the Law on Government Debt

Business » Finance | January 26, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Tourism Sector Eyes 14 Million Visitors in 2026 as Euro Transition Stays Smooth

The introduction of the euro in Bulgaria’s tourism sector is unfolding calmly and without disruption, according to Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analysis and Forecasts in Tourism

Business » Tourism | January 25, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Foreign Direct Investment Inflows into Bulgaria Rise by Over 11% Year on Year

Foreign direct investment into Bulgaria recorded a solid positive balance in the first eleven months of 2025, nearing the €3 billion mark, according to data released by the Bulgarian National Bank.

Business » Finance | January 25, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Sees 1.3% Price Hike in January Small Consumer Basket

In January, the cost of Bulgaria’s small consumer basket rose to 58.80 euros, marking an increase of 75 euro cents, or 1.3%, compared to December

Society | January 25, 2026, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

European Leaders Signal New Era of Independence after the Greenland Crisis

European leaders gathered in Brussels yesterday, sending a clear message: there is no turning back

World » EU | January 23, 2026, Friday // 13:36

Seven Bulgarian MEPs 'Help' Send EU-Mercosur Deal to EU Court After Tight Vote

The European Parliament has voted to refer the EU–Mercosur agreement to the Court of Justice of the European Union, which will now be asked to deliver a formal legal opinion

World » EU | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 07:13

European Parliament Freezes EU–US Trade Deal over Trump's Pressure on Denmark and Greenland

The European Parliament has suspended its work on legislation linked to the 2025 EU-US Turnberry trade agreement, citing escalating pressure from Washington on Denmark and Greenland, including threats of new tariffs.

World » EU | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 19:08

EU-Mercosur Deal Stalled: Parliament Sends Trade Pact to Court, Could Take Two Years to Resolve

The European Union’s landmark free trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc - comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay - may face delays of up to two years following a vote in the European Parliament to send the deal to the EU Court of Justice fo

World » EU | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 14:45

Investors Grow More Optimistic as Germany and Euro Area Outlook Improves Sharply

Economic expectations among analysts and institutional investors for Germany and the euro area strengthened markedly at the beginning of 2026, pointing to a possible shift in Europe’s economic trajectory this year.

World » EU | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 13:27

European Social Media Company with Big Focus on Digital Integrity Launched at Davos

Users across the globe will soon have an alternative to the existing social media channels with the arrival of a new values-driven European company called W.

World » EU | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 10:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria