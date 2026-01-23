US Cuts Ties with WHO, Citing 'Bloated Bureaucracy' and Pandemic Failures

The United States has formally withdrawn from the World Health Organization, citing what it called a “bloated and inefficient bureaucracy” and failures that harmed the American public, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a joint statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Health Secretary Kennedy detailed that all US funding and staffing for WHO initiatives have ceased. Going forward, US engagement will be limited strictly to managing the withdrawal and ensuring public health protection at home. The statement emphasized that the US will continue to lead global health efforts through direct, bilateral partnerships rather than through the WHO, aiming for more focused, transparent, and results-driven initiatives.

The announcement noted that the withdrawal fulfills a promise made by President Trump on his first day in office, under Executive Order 14155, responding to what the administration described as the WHO’s mishandling of critical information and obstruction during the pandemic. The statement accused the organization of pursuing a politicized agenda influenced by nations hostile to US interests, while undermining its founding mission. It added that the WHO has resisted formally acknowledging the withdrawal, refusing to return the American flag displayed at its headquarters and claiming that the US owes compensation.

The statement framed the decision as correcting long-standing injustices and bureaucratic inefficiencies. It highlighted the human and economic toll on Americans - lives lost in nursing homes, small businesses damaged by restrictions, and public health failures - as justification for the withdrawal. The administration emphasized that future US efforts in global health will focus on partnerships that deliver tangible results rather than sustaining an organization it considers irreparably flawed.

This move follows a broader policy by President Trump, formalized earlier this month, to withdraw the US from international organizations, conventions, and treaties that are deemed contrary to American interests. Presidential memoranda outline the exit from 35 non-UN organizations and 31 UN entities, including key bodies such as the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, International Law Commission, International Trade Centre, Peacebuilding Commission, UN Energy, UN Population Fund, and UN Water. The statement made clear that these steps are part of a wider effort to prioritize US sovereignty, security, and public health.