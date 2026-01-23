US Cuts Ties with WHO, Citing 'Bloated Bureaucracy' and Pandemic Failures

World | January 23, 2026, Friday // 13:00
Bulgaria: US Cuts Ties with WHO, Citing 'Bloated Bureaucracy' and Pandemic Failures

The United States has formally withdrawn from the World Health Organization, citing what it called a “bloated and inefficient bureaucracy” and failures that harmed the American public, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a joint statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Health Secretary Kennedy detailed that all US funding and staffing for WHO initiatives have ceased. Going forward, US engagement will be limited strictly to managing the withdrawal and ensuring public health protection at home. The statement emphasized that the US will continue to lead global health efforts through direct, bilateral partnerships rather than through the WHO, aiming for more focused, transparent, and results-driven initiatives.

The announcement noted that the withdrawal fulfills a promise made by President Trump on his first day in office, under Executive Order 14155, responding to what the administration described as the WHO’s mishandling of critical information and obstruction during the pandemic. The statement accused the organization of pursuing a politicized agenda influenced by nations hostile to US interests, while undermining its founding mission. It added that the WHO has resisted formally acknowledging the withdrawal, refusing to return the American flag displayed at its headquarters and claiming that the US owes compensation.

The statement framed the decision as correcting long-standing injustices and bureaucratic inefficiencies. It highlighted the human and economic toll on Americans - lives lost in nursing homes, small businesses damaged by restrictions, and public health failures - as justification for the withdrawal. The administration emphasized that future US efforts in global health will focus on partnerships that deliver tangible results rather than sustaining an organization it considers irreparably flawed.

This move follows a broader policy by President Trump, formalized earlier this month, to withdraw the US from international organizations, conventions, and treaties that are deemed contrary to American interests. Presidential memoranda outline the exit from 35 non-UN organizations and 31 UN entities, including key bodies such as the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, International Law Commission, International Trade Centre, Peacebuilding Commission, UN Energy, UN Population Fund, and UN Water. The statement made clear that these steps are part of a wider effort to prioritize US sovereignty, security, and public health.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, Trump, WHO, UN

Related Articles:

Bulgaria, US Set Up Joint Energy Team for Key Strategic Projects

Bulgaria and the United States have agreed to step up cooperation in the energy sector by setting up a joint expert structure to work on priority projects of shared strategic importance.

Business » Energy | January 26, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Approved Participation in Trump’s Peace Council in a Secret Government Session

Bulgaria’s decision to back the creation of US President Donald Trump’s Peace Council was taken during a confidential session of the Council of Ministers this Wednesday

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 16:48

'The Avenger' Chronicles Bulgarian Revolutionary Mara Buneva in US Premiere

A special screening of the documentary film The Avenger about the life of Mara Buneva is scheduled for January 24 in Troy, Michigan, USA.

Society » Culture | January 23, 2026, Friday // 15:27

Peace Council Controversy: Will Bulgaria Gain or Lose from Trump's Initiative?

The launch of the so-called Peace Council caught many in Bulgaria by surprise. Former Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski commented on NOVA NEWS, questioning whether Bulgaria’s participation represents an international agreement requiring ratification or me

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 15:00

UN Association of Bulgaria Welcomes Students from Slovenia and North Macedonia for a Simulation of the European Parliament

One of the oldest local non-governmental organizations, the UN Association of Bulgaria (UNAB), is organizing a simulation model of the European Parliament in Sofia.

Society » Education | January 23, 2026, Friday // 14:18

Greece Draws the Line: Only Gaza for Peace Council Participation

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized Greece’s commitment to a unified European stance while speaking with national media following a leaders’ meeting in Brussels.

World » Southeast Europe | January 23, 2026, Friday // 14:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

'They Won’t Manage Without Us' - Zelensky Calls for European Army Backed by Millions of Ukrainian Troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for Ukraine’s army, numbering around one million troops, to serve as the core of a proposed European joint military force, he told journalists on January 23

World » Ukraine | January 23, 2026, Friday // 17:07

'Zelensky Crossed a Line!' - Orban Slams Ukraine, Hungary Refuses Aid

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Orban said that Zelensky had “crossed a line,” targeting Hungary personally and the European Union

World » Ukraine | January 23, 2026, Friday // 16:00

Greece Draws the Line: Only Gaza for Peace Council Participation

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized Greece’s commitment to a unified European stance while speaking with national media following a leaders’ meeting in Brussels.

World » Southeast Europe | January 23, 2026, Friday // 14:01

European Leaders Signal New Era of Independence after the Greenland Crisis

European leaders gathered in Brussels yesterday, sending a clear message: there is no turning back

World » EU | January 23, 2026, Friday // 13:36

Kremlin Signals No Peace Without Ukraine Ceding Donbas

The Kremlin has reiterated that a lasting peace in Ukraine is unattainable without resolving the territorial disputes in the country’s east, according to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

World » Ukraine | January 23, 2026, Friday // 11:33

Trump Warns Iran as Massive US Fleet Heads to the Gulf

US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, saying the country is under close surveillance and a "massive fleet" is being deployed to the Gulf region

World | January 23, 2026, Friday // 11:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria