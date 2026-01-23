Kremlin Signals No Peace Without Ukraine Ceding Donbas

Bulgaria: Kremlin Signals No Peace Without Ukraine Ceding Donbas

The Kremlin has reiterated that a lasting peace in Ukraine is unattainable without resolving the territorial disputes in the country’s east, according to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. He referred to the so-called “Anchorage formula,” which Moscow insists must be applied for any long-term settlement to be possible.

“The main point confirmed in the talks between our president and the Americans is that without resolving the territorial issue in line with the Anchorage agreement, there is no expectation of a lasting peace,” Ushakov told reporters, according to Interfax. He added that Russia claims to be genuinely interested in achieving a political and diplomatic resolution to the conflict, but stressed that until territorial issues are settled, the military campaign - officially termed by Russia as a “special military operation” - will continue, with Russian forces reportedly maintaining the strategic initiative on the ground.

The comments came after a meeting at the Kremlin between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, which lasted over three and a half hours. No agreements or ceasefire announcements followed the talks, mirroring past diplomatic encounters between the two sides.

The “Anchorage formula” refers to discussions held on 15 August 2025, when US President Donald Trump and Putin met at a military base in Alaska. That meeting ended without any formal agreements or a ceasefire, despite claims of significant progress. The following day, Trump spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and held a joint call with Zelensky and European leaders. According to Bloomberg, during these conversations, Trump indicated that Putin was demanding the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the entirety of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, while expressing a willingness to freeze the line of contact in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Related Articles:

'They Won’t Manage Without Us' - Zelensky Calls for European Army Backed by Millions of Ukrainian Troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for Ukraine’s army, numbering around one million troops, to serve as the core of a proposed European joint military force, he told journalists on January 23

World » Ukraine | January 23, 2026, Friday // 17:07

'Zelensky Crossed a Line!' - Orban Slams Ukraine, Hungary Refuses Aid

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Orban said that Zelensky had “crossed a line,” targeting Hungary personally and the European Union

World » Ukraine | January 23, 2026, Friday // 16:00

First US-Ukraine-Russia Talks of the War Open in Abu Dhabi

Delegations from the United States, Ukraine and Russia are arriving in Abu Dhabi for the first trilateral talks since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022

World » Ukraine | January 23, 2026, Friday // 10:28

Europe Keeps Talking, Not Acting, Zelensky Says After Trump Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 22 to deliver a pointed rebuke of Europe’s failure to act, arguing that European leaders continue to acknowledge global threats while repeatedly postponin

World » Ukraine | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 17:15

Ukraine Admits Millions of Soldiers Have Deserted Military Service

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has acknowledged a serious personnel crisis within its armed forces, with newly appointed minister Mykhailo Fedorov revealing that around two million Ukrainians have deserted military service, while nearly 200,000 soldiers are c

World » Ukraine | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 13:01

Ukraine Faces Extreme Winter Blackouts After Russia Strikes Energy Infrastructure

The energy situation in Kyiv remains critical, with officials on January 15 describing the crisis as "extremely serious." The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) presented evidence suggesting that Russia’s ongoing strikes on energy infrastructure constitute

World » Ukraine | January 16, 2026, Friday // 11:35
