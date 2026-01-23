From Davos to Domestic Fury: Bulgaria’s Entry into Trump's Peace Council Sparks Backlash

The debate around Bulgaria’s participation in Donald Trump’s so-called Peace Council has quickly turned into a major political flashpoint, with former foreign minister Nadezhda Neynski questioning both the timing and the diplomatic handling of the issue. Speaking on Nova TV, she said the push toward early elections was already evident and described it as the key backdrop to the controversy. Neynski said it was particularly troubling that Bulgaria’s ambassador had not formally informed the Foreign Ministry about Trump’s invitation to President Rumen Radev, stressing that such notification is mandatory under diplomatic protocol.

According to Neynski, the very nature of the Peace Council remains unclear. She pointed out that there is no official decision by the EU Council backing such a structure, leaving its legal standing unresolved. She also raised concerns about the governance model, noting that the body appears to have a single figure with lifetime leadership, something she said contradicts the US constitution. In her view, the charter most likely focuses on a peace initiative for Gaza, but the main danger lies in reputational damage for Bulgaria. She added that emotions should be kept in check, as the document resembles a sole executive agreement that does not require parliamentary ratification.

Neynski also noted signs of renewed movement in EU-US relations, citing the Council’s decision to unblock a trade agreement with Washington, which is expected to reach the European Parliament in February. She added that discussions related to Greenland were also gaining momentum. In this context, she said she would like to see Bulgaria pursue a more independent and balanced foreign policy stance.

The announcement that Bulgaria had joined the Peace Council triggered sharply divided reactions at home. The decision was revealed on Thursday from Davos by outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, who signed the charter on Bulgaria’s behalf during the World Economic Forum. According to the government press service, Zhelyazkov said the act of joining would be submitted to the National Assembly for ratification next week. Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev, who accompanied him in Davos, said Bulgaria supports President Trump’s 20 point plan for peace in Gaza, as well as the Gaza plan endorsed by a UN Security Council resolution.

Opposition reactions were swift and harsh. The Yes, Bulgaria party described the move as a breach of the EU’s common foreign policy, warning that a caretaker government with weakened legitimacy should not be making such decisions. MP Bozhidar Bozhanov argued that Bulgaria’s presence alongside countries with authoritarian regimes, such as Belarus, was especially alarming and should not happen without prior EU coordination. Former justice minister Atanas Slavov added that the initiative risks undermining international law and duplicating the role of the United Nations.

We Continue the Change leader Asen Vassilev said the decision weakened both Bulgaria and Europe, pushing the country into political isolation. He argued that Bulgaria’s strength lies in acting together with its European partners, not in unilateral moves that blur its place within the EU. Democrats for Strong Bulgaria went further, calling the decision the most serious foreign policy mistake of the past 20 years. MEP Radan Kanev said the signing in Davos posed a direct threat to national security and amounted to a humiliation, describing the Peace Council as little more than a personal project of the US president.

The Bulgarian Helsinki Committee also condemned the move, calling it an unprecedented act of legal nihilism that undermines constitutional principles. The organization demanded an immediate reversal, claiming the decision risks international isolation and serves private interests linked to efforts to lift sanctions under the US Global Magnitsky Act, at the expense of national security.

In contrast, Delyan Peevski welcomed the government’s action, calling it a decisive step for Bulgaria’s future and an honour to take part in shaping a new global order. GERB defended the decision as well, with MP Denitsa Sacheva insisting that joining the Peace Council does not contradict the broader European consensus. She argued that Bulgaria, given its geographic position and exposure to security and migration pressures from the Middle East, must actively participate in discussions on international security while remaining a responsible EU member.

