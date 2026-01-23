Trump Withdraws Canada’s Invitation to His Proposed Global 'Board of Peace'

World | January 23, 2026, Friday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Trump Withdraws Canada’s Invitation to His Proposed Global 'Board of Peace'

Donald Trump has withdrawn an invitation for Canada to take part in his proposed global “board of peace”, an initiative he unveiled as a new mechanism for resolving international conflicts.

In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump addressed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney directly, stating that the invitation for Canada to join what he described as “the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled” was being revoked. The message made clear that Canada would no longer be considered for participation in the initiative.

Trump first presented the idea of the “board of peace” during the World Economic Forum in Davos, portraying it as one of the most significant international bodies in history. He said the structure would be chaired by him and initially framed it as a temporary body tasked with overseeing governance and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

According to Trump, countries seeking permanent membership would be required to contribute USD 1 billion each, an amount roughly equivalent to about EUR 920 million or approximately BGN 1.8 billion. This funding requirement became a central point of contention for several potential participants.

While many leaders from liberal democracies declined to engage with the initiative from the outset, Canada had initially signaled openness. Ahead of the Davos meeting, Carney said Canada had accepted the idea in principle, but stressed that officials had not yet reviewed the details, including how the body would function and how it would be financed. He noted that Canada wanted any financial commitments to have “maximum impact”.

Shortly afterward, Canada’s Finance Minister François Philippe Champagne clarified that Ottawa did not intend to pay the USD 1 billion contribution required for a permanent seat. He also pointed out that the board had first been described as temporary, adding to Canadian concerns about its structure and purpose.

Tensions between Trump and Carney became more visible in Davos. In a speech on Tuesday, the Canadian prime minister spoke of a “rupture” in the previously rules based global order, attributing it to Trump’s confrontational approach. Trump responded the following day, saying in his own address that “Canada lives because of the United States” and warned Carney to remember that when making public statements. Carney replied on Thursday that Canada does not survive because of the US, but prospers because of its own national strength.

Neither the Canadian prime minister’s office nor the White House immediately commented on Trump’s decision when asked by Reuters on Thursday evening.

Speaking later in Switzerland, Trump said that once the board is fully established, it would be able to act broadly and would do so in cooperation with the United Nations. The creation of the board has already been referenced in a UN Security Council resolution linked to Trump’s Gaza peace plan. UN spokesperson Rolando Gomez said that any UN engagement would be limited strictly to that framework.

Countries listed as members of the board include Bulgaria, Argentina, Bahrain, Morocco, Pakistan and Turkey. Other close US allies, among them the United Kingdom, France and Italy, have indicated that they do not plan to join the initiative at this stage.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, peace, canada

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Approved Participation in Trump’s Peace Council in a Secret Government Session

Bulgaria’s decision to back the creation of US President Donald Trump’s Peace Council was taken during a confidential session of the Council of Ministers this Wednesday

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 16:48

Peace Council Controversy: Will Bulgaria Gain or Lose from Trump's Initiative?

The launch of the so-called Peace Council caught many in Bulgaria by surprise. Former Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynski commented on NOVA NEWS, questioning whether Bulgaria’s participation represents an international agreement requiring ratification or me

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 15:00

Revival Leader: Strong US Relations Needed, But Only Under Next Bulgarian Government

Revival leader Kostadin Kostadinov commented on Bulgaria’s participation in the US-led Council of Peace, emphasizing that while the country should maintain strong ties with US President Donald Trump

Politics | January 23, 2026, Friday // 14:44

Greece Draws the Line: Only Gaza for Peace Council Participation

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized Greece’s commitment to a unified European stance while speaking with national media following a leaders’ meeting in Brussels.

World » Southeast Europe | January 23, 2026, Friday // 14:01

US Cuts Ties with WHO, Citing 'Bloated Bureaucracy' and Pandemic Failures

The United States has formally withdrawn from the World Health Organization, citing what it called a “bloated and inefficient bureaucracy” and failures that harmed the American public

World | January 23, 2026, Friday // 13:00

Trump Warns Iran as Massive US Fleet Heads to the Gulf

US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, saying the country is under close surveillance and a "massive fleet" is being deployed to the Gulf region

World | January 23, 2026, Friday // 11:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

'They Won’t Manage Without Us' - Zelensky Calls for European Army Backed by Millions of Ukrainian Troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for Ukraine’s army, numbering around one million troops, to serve as the core of a proposed European joint military force, he told journalists on January 23

World » Ukraine | January 23, 2026, Friday // 17:07

'Zelensky Crossed a Line!' - Orban Slams Ukraine, Hungary Refuses Aid

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sharply criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Orban said that Zelensky had “crossed a line,” targeting Hungary personally and the European Union

World » Ukraine | January 23, 2026, Friday // 16:00

Greece Draws the Line: Only Gaza for Peace Council Participation

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized Greece’s commitment to a unified European stance while speaking with national media following a leaders’ meeting in Brussels.

World » Southeast Europe | January 23, 2026, Friday // 14:01

European Leaders Signal New Era of Independence after the Greenland Crisis

European leaders gathered in Brussels yesterday, sending a clear message: there is no turning back

World » EU | January 23, 2026, Friday // 13:36

US Cuts Ties with WHO, Citing 'Bloated Bureaucracy' and Pandemic Failures

The United States has formally withdrawn from the World Health Organization, citing what it called a “bloated and inefficient bureaucracy” and failures that harmed the American public

World | January 23, 2026, Friday // 13:00

Kremlin Signals No Peace Without Ukraine Ceding Donbas

The Kremlin has reiterated that a lasting peace in Ukraine is unattainable without resolving the territorial disputes in the country’s east, according to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov.

World » Ukraine | January 23, 2026, Friday // 11:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria