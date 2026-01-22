Europe Keeps Talking, Not Acting, Zelensky Says After Trump Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 22 to deliver a pointed rebuke of Europe’s failure to act, arguing that European leaders continue to acknowledge global threats while repeatedly postponing decisive responses. He said that one year after making the same appeal in Davos, Europe was still in the same position.

Zelensky recalled that he ended his Davos speech last year by warning that Europe must learn how to defend itself. Twelve months later, he said, he was forced to repeat the message, stressing that recognition of danger without concrete action leaves the continent exposed. His remarks came shortly after talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the forum, their first face-to-face meeting this year.

The timing of the meeting was sensitive for Kyiv, as Washington continues to push diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war, while Russia maintains large-scale attacks on Ukraine. Zelensky and Trump spoke for about an hour, followed by a one-on-one discussion. The Ukrainian president later described the talks as important and said he raised the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses, particularly in response to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

Zelensky said Ukrainian and U.S. teams remain in constant contact, working almost daily on documents intended to end the war. According to him, the core texts are close to completion, and Ukraine is approaching the process with what he described as honesty and determination. He added that Russia must be compelled to stop its aggression.

The Davos discussions also coincided with preparations by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later the same day. Zelensky said that, starting Jan. 23, a two-day trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia would take place in the United Arab Emirates. He described the planned talks as technical in nature and expressed hope that Russia would show readiness for compromise, opening a path toward ending the war.

In his Davos speech, Zelensky broadened his focus beyond Ukraine, warning that Europe’s hesitation weakens its standing as a global actor. He argued that if Europe is not perceived as a force capable of deterring hostile actions, it will remain in a constant state of reacting to new threats rather than preventing them. In his view, a lack of resolve encourages authoritarian states to test boundaries.

He cited Iran as an example of how delayed and cautious responses can send dangerous signals, asking who in Europe would want such consequences to materialize. Despite recognizing these risks, he said, Europe has failed to build an adequate response. Zelensky also warned that Europe’s credibility continues to erode as Russia sustains missile production and continues to strike Ukrainian cities and energy facilities, exposing the limits of existing pressure mechanisms.

Zelensky noted that last year, European discussions were dominated by debates over providing Ukraine with long-range weapons, with repeated assurances that a solution was close. He said that now the issue has largely disappeared from the agenda. He warned that while Ukraine is currently the target, future attacks could extend to NATO countries.

Against this backdrop, Trump has publicly criticized both Moscow and Kyiv, arguing that neither side has shown enough flexibility to finalize a settlement. Russia, for its part, has not demonstrated clear willingness to engage with the U.S.–Ukraine peace plan finalized in December, although it has acknowledged receiving its provisions.

Following their December meeting, Zelensky said he and Trump had reviewed all elements of the peace framework and that substantial progress had been achieved. He stated that a 20-point plan was about 90 percent agreed, that bilateral U.S.–Ukraine security guarantees were fully settled, and that a broader security arrangement involving the United States, Europe, and Ukraine was close to completion.

Speaking in Davos on Jan. 22, Witkoff said only one issue in the peace framework remained unresolved, suggesting it was likely related to Ukraine’s withdrawal from Donbas. He said the matter had gone through several iterations, which he viewed as a sign that a solution was possible.

Russia continues to insist that Ukraine withdraw from the partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions and that the international community recognize Russia’s illegal occupation of Ukrainian territory. Kyiv has repeatedly rejected these demands.

Since December, Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators have held regular discussions on three key documents underpinning the diplomatic process: a framework agreement, security guarantees, and a reconstruction plan. Earlier in the week, Witkoff also met Russia’s lead negotiator Kirill Dmitriev on the sidelines of the Davos forum. Both sides described their two-hour meeting as constructive, following additional talks between Ukrainian officials and U.S. negotiators in the United States over the weekend.

Trump later told reporters that his meeting with Zelensky in Davos had been very good and said there was broad agreement on the need to end the war. When asked about the prospects for a peace deal, he said it remained to be seen what would happen. Trump also said the meeting did not address Ukraine’s potential membership in the “Board of Peace,” a body he is establishing that so far does not include several traditional Western European allies. Ukraine has been invited to join the board but has not yet responded.

Trump added that talks with Russia were expected to follow, noting plans to meet with Putin, although initial reports suggested that Witkoff’s meeting with the Russian leader may have been postponed. Zelensky later said the U.S. delegation delayed travel to Moscow in order to consult with him first, underscoring the coordination ahead of the planned trilateral meetings in the UAE.

