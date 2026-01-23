Cloudy and Foggy Friday Across Bulgaria, Warmer Air Pushes Temperatures Higher

Bansko Named Europe’s Most Affordable Ski Resort in 2026
Bansko has been named the most affordable ski destination in Europe, according to the latest EasyJet index, which evaluates costs including lift passes, equipment rental, accommodation
Cloudy skies and widespread fog are expected across much of Bulgaria on Friday, January 23, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Wind conditions will ease significantly, with calm weather in many areas, creating favorable conditions for fog formation, especially in low-lying plains and valleys.
During the morning hours, fog and low stratus clouds will dominate large parts of the plains and valleys. In many places these will gradually break up after midday, but in Northern and Eastern Bulgaria low cloud cover is likely to persist for most of the day. Light rain is possible in the far southeastern parts of the country. In contrast, mountainous and semi-mountainous regions will enjoy more sunshine. Northeastern Bulgaria may see a weak northwesterly breeze, while elsewhere conditions will remain mostly calm.
Morning temperatures will range between minus 5 and 0 degrees Celsius, with Sofia starting the day at around minus 1. Daytime highs will depend strongly on cloud and fog conditions. In areas where fog remains dense, temperatures will hover around zero, while elsewhere values will rise, reaching up to 8 to 10 degrees in Southwestern Bulgaria. In the capital, afternoon temperatures will be close to 9 degrees.
In the mountains, the day will be largely sunny, although cloud cover will increase before noon, particularly over Vitosha and the Stara Planina range, where drifting snow is possible in some locations. Winds will be light to moderate from the west-southwest. Temperatures will reach about 5 degrees at 1,200 meters altitude and around minus 1 degree at 2,000 meters.
Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will remain mostly cloudy. Light precipitation is expected mainly along the southern coastline, while morning fog may reduce visibility in some areas. A light west-northwesterly wind will blow, with maximum temperatures between 5 and 7 degrees, close to sea water temperatures. Sea conditions will be relatively calm, with waves around two points.
The Sofia Municipality has reported significant progress in removing waste that had built up around containers in the Slatina, Poduyane, and Lyulin districts.
The Bulgarian city of Ruse woke up to extremely hazardous winter conditions today, with residents describing the city as having turned into a giant ice rink overnight
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued warnings for significant snowfall and icy conditions on Thursday, January 22.
Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday, January 21, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, weather conditions in Bulgaria will gradually stabilize. The wind will ease and turn from the southeast, while sunshine will dominate most of the day
Bulgaria will face another day of severe winter conditions on Monday, January 19, with persistently low temperatures across the country and hazardous cold prompting a yellow weather warning nationwide.
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence