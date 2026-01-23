Cloudy and Foggy Friday Across Bulgaria, Warmer Air Pushes Temperatures Higher

Cloudy skies and widespread fog are expected across much of Bulgaria on Friday, January 23, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Wind conditions will ease significantly, with calm weather in many areas, creating favorable conditions for fog formation, especially in low-lying plains and valleys.

During the morning hours, fog and low stratus clouds will dominate large parts of the plains and valleys. In many places these will gradually break up after midday, but in Northern and Eastern Bulgaria low cloud cover is likely to persist for most of the day. Light rain is possible in the far southeastern parts of the country. In contrast, mountainous and semi-mountainous regions will enjoy more sunshine. Northeastern Bulgaria may see a weak northwesterly breeze, while elsewhere conditions will remain mostly calm.

Morning temperatures will range between minus 5 and 0 degrees Celsius, with Sofia starting the day at around minus 1. Daytime highs will depend strongly on cloud and fog conditions. In areas where fog remains dense, temperatures will hover around zero, while elsewhere values will rise, reaching up to 8 to 10 degrees in Southwestern Bulgaria. In the capital, afternoon temperatures will be close to 9 degrees.

In the mountains, the day will be largely sunny, although cloud cover will increase before noon, particularly over Vitosha and the Stara Planina range, where drifting snow is possible in some locations. Winds will be light to moderate from the west-southwest. Temperatures will reach about 5 degrees at 1,200 meters altitude and around minus 1 degree at 2,000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will remain mostly cloudy. Light precipitation is expected mainly along the southern coastline, while morning fog may reduce visibility in some areas. A light west-northwesterly wind will blow, with maximum temperatures between 5 and 7 degrees, close to sea water temperatures. Sea conditions will be relatively calm, with waves around two points.