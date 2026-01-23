Bulgaria Approves U.S. NSM Coastal Missile System, Steps Up Naval Defense

Politics » DEFENSE | January 22, 2026, Thursday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Approves U.S. NSM Coastal Missile System, Steps Up Naval Defense @Wikimedia Commons

After months of unexplained delay, the Council of Ministers on Wednesday cleared a key investment project for the Bulgarian Armed Forces, giving the green light for the purchase of modern coastal anti-ship missile systems. The acquisition will be carried out through an intergovernmental agreement with the United States, using the same government-to-government mechanism applied in the procurement of F-16 Block 70 fighter jets and Stryker armored vehicles.

The approved project foresees the signing of two separate contracts. The first covers the delivery of coastal launch systems for Norwegian-made Naval Strike Missiles (NSM), with a value of about 205 million US dollars, roughly 188 million euros. The second contract concerns the command and control system, estimated at just over 3 million dollars, or around 2.8 million euros. This was announced by outgoing Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov following the cabinet meeting. He did not clarify whether the price includes missile ammunition or how many missiles would be acquired. What is clear, however, is that the approved amount is significantly lower than the maximum value of 620 million dollars, about 570 million euros, authorized by the US State Department last summer.

Following the cabinet decision, the investment project is to be submitted to the National Assembly for approval. Once parliament gives its consent, the Ministry of Defense will proceed with signing the contracts. Zapryanov explained that the payments are scheduled mainly for the 2029–2030 period, with the full implementation of the project expected by the end of 2030. The procurement is funded entirely from national resources and falls outside the EU’s SAFE framework. It is part of Bulgaria’s broader rearmament agenda under the Armed Forces Investment Program and the Defense Capabilities Development Program 2032.

Speaking before the parliamentary defense committee, Zapryanov said that if all current modernization contracts are fulfilled, Bulgaria will fully move away from Soviet-era weaponry by 2030 and operate armed forces fully compatible with NATO standards. He outlined that the Ground Forces will have a Stryker-equipped brigade, new 155-mm artillery battalions, rocket systems, anti-drone capabilities and an advanced command-and-control structure suitable for a multinational division. By the end of the decade, the Air Force is expected to operate 16 F-16 fighters with full equipment, supported by a three-coordinate radar system and agreed missile air-defense battalions. The Navy, in turn, should have two fully operational new warships, seven mine countermeasure vessels and a modern coastal missile system. The Joint Special Operations Command will also receive new transport assets and counter-drone systems.

Alongside the missile decision, the government approved a bilateral agreement with Italy, signed shortly before Christmas with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. The agreement provides a framework for the joint construction of infrastructure for the NATO multinational battle group currently deployed near the Novo Selo training area. According to Zapryanov, the new facility will be built near the village of Kabile in two phases, first for temporary and later for permanent deployment. Italy will be able to invest directly in the project, in line with Bulgarian law and subject to parliamentary ratification. The defense minister noted that the model mirrors existing agreements with the United States for joint facilities such as Novo Selo and 3rd Aviation Base and allows for better results with limited financial resources by sharing responsibilities between host and framework nations.

The need for modern coastal missile systems has gained urgency following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and in connection with the acquisition of Bulgaria’s new naval vessels. At present, Bulgaria relies on a single Soviet-era “Rubezh” system dating back to the 1980s. Initially, the military considered acquiring RBS-15 missile systems, which are also planned for the two new warships being built by Germany’s Lürssen, in order to unify ammunition. However, further analysis showed that the European systems have a range of up to 80 kilometers, similar to the outdated Rubezh. This led to the selection of the NSM system, which has an effective range of up to 250 kilometers and is already in service with Romania and the United States.

The original US notification to Congress last July covered a comprehensive NSM Coastal Defense System package with an estimated value of 620 million dollars. It included missiles in various configurations, mobile launchers, fire-control centers, Link-16 tactical data systems, transport and loading vehicles, GPS receivers, training consoles, simulators, software support, spare parts, documentation and technical assistance from US authorities and manufacturers. The cabinet’s current decision is widely seen as approving an initial phase of this broader package, paving the way for a long-awaited upgrade of Bulgaria’s coastal defense capabilities.

