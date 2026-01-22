Bulgaria Joins Trump’s Peace Council Amid EU Boycott

Bulgaria has become a member of US President Donald Trump’s newly established Peace Council, despite leading European Union countries refusing to participate. Outgoing President Rumen Radev received an invitation from Trump but provided a cautious response. Nevertheless, outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov attended the World Economic Forum in Davos and formally endorsed Bulgaria’s involvement. The country is now a co-founding member of the initiative, unofficially dubbed UN-2 due to its aim of taking on functions similar to those of the United Nations. Bulgaria’s participation is set for three years, with no USD1 billion contribution required, while Donald Trump will lead the council.

It remains unclear whether Bulgaria’s government or parliament formally approved the accession. On Wednesday, the Council of Ministers passed a “confidential act,” which likely relates to the country joining the initiative. Alongside Bulgaria, 18 other nations joined the council, including Argentina, Bahrain, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, Uzbekistan, and Mongolia. Major Western powers, including France, Germany, the UK, and Ukraine, opted out. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow is still considering its position.

Speaking at Davos, Trump addressed the attendees, which included Zhelyazkov, praising the council as a force for global stability. He cited the prevention of conflict between India and Pakistan, which he claimed saved “10 - maybe 20 million lives,” and noted ongoing efforts to mediate disputes such as the Nile dam disagreement between Egypt and Ethiopia. He also announced commitments from nearly all NATO allies to raise defense spending to five percent of GDP, singling out Spain as the only holdout.

Trump officially signed the Peace Council’s founding charter during a ceremony in Davos, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirming its legal status as an international organization. Zhelyazkov participated in the signing event alongside representatives from the founding nations. The ceremony attracted limited attendance, with notable absences from France, Germany, and other key European allies.

The forum included remarks from Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who outlined redevelopment plans for Gaza, envisioning phased projects to boost employment, industry, and coastal tourism. A video message from Ali Shaath, head of the Palestinian technocratic committee, announced the reopening of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt next week, the first time it will be operational since its closure by Israel in May 2024.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised Trump’s leadership, framing the Peace Council as a model for international problem-solving. He highlighted Gaza’s redevelopment and Trump’s broader global initiatives as examples of what the council could achieve. The signing continued with participating countries formally presenting their documents in pairs, officially establishing the council and affirming its international status.