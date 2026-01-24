Bansko Named Europe’s Most Affordable Ski Resort in 2026

Bansko has been named the most affordable ski destination in Europe, according to the latest EasyJet index, which evaluates costs including lift passes, equipment rental, accommodation, transport, and even beer. Just two hours from Sofia, the resort at the foot of the Pirin Mountains offers skiing for under £50 per day (around €57 / BGN 112), equipment rental for roughly £15 (€17 / BGN 29), budget accommodation for about £45 (€51 / BGN 101), and beer at £1 (€1.14 / BGN 2.22).

Bulgaria secures another spot in the top three with Borovets, the country’s oldest ski resort located in the Rila Mountains. Its 58 kilometers of slopes, divided across three zones, appeal especially to intermediate skiers seeking wide, well-maintained runs. Between the two Bulgarian resorts, Poland’s Białka Tatrzanska takes second place, known for its relaxed atmosphere and affordability, making it attractive for families, beginners, and groups.

Other notable affordable European ski destinations include Bardonecchia in Italy, which features scenic slopes such as Colomione and Le Arnaud with daily rates under £50 (€57 / BGN 112). Andorra’s Pals-Arinsal offers easy access from Barcelona or Toulouse, with beginner-friendly wide pistes in Pals and more challenging red runs in Arinsal, alongside budget-friendly après-ski options. Sauze d’Oulx, part of Italy’s Via Lattea region, is popular for its sunny slopes, lively mountain atmosphere, and classic British skier appeal, complemented by local Aperol spritzes.

The index also highlights traditional Alpine resorts like Les Deux Alpes and Morzine in France, offering authentic mountain experiences at competitive daily rates of about £80 (€91 / BGN 178). EasyJet’s UK manager, Kevin Doyle, noted that the index is designed to help winter sports enthusiasts identify value destinations, particularly with snowfall expected across Europe. Direct flights from 13 UK airports make these ten resorts highly accessible, providing a range of options for skiers looking for affordable European destinations.