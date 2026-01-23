Bulgaria Moves State and Municipal Payments Fully to Euro: How the Transition Works

Since January 1, 2026, the introduction of the euro has affected not only trade and banking but also all state and municipal services. Fees, fines, administrative payments, and other charges to public institutions have been converted into euros. Authorities report that the transition has been implemented smoothly across all levels of government, ensuring that public services continue to operate without disruption.

Electronic systems and online services have been updated to reflect the new currency. Platforms operated by the National Revenue Agency, municipal administrations, the Ministry of Interior, and other institutions now display all amounts in euros. This includes payments for electronic vignettes, document issuance, vehicle registration, court fees, and other administrative services. Historical records in levs are preserved for reference, clearly marked alongside their euro equivalents for transparency. Refunds, such as those for overpaid fees, canceled fines, or corrected charges, are issued in euros at the fixed rate of 1 euro = 1.95583 leva.

During the dual circulation period from January 1 to January 31, 2026, citizens and businesses could pay in either levs or euros, with change returned exclusively in euros. Starting February 1, all payments to state and municipal institutions, both cash and non-cash, are made solely in euros.

To ensure a smooth transition, administrations have updated internal regulations, information boards, and software. Staff received training on the currency switch to assist citizens and explain the changes effectively. Authorities are actively monitoring compliance, addressing any incorrect conversions, rounding errors, or overcharging, to guarantee that the euro adoption does not raise administrative costs for residents or businesses.