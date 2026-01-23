Austrian Firms See Progress, but Corruption Continues to Hamper Bulgaria

Austrian companies operating in Bulgaria continue to view corruption as one of the country’s most significant economic challenges, alongside crime, bureaucracy, underdeveloped infrastructure, and political instability. A recent survey conducted in October and November 2025 shows that 96 percent of Austrian firms consider the fight against corruption a major unresolved issue. Businesses also highlight the persistent shortage of skilled labor and the unpredictable nature of economic policy as ongoing obstacles.

Philippe Kupfer, commercial counselor at the Austrian Embassy, emphasized that Bulgaria’s recent entry into the eurozone, while positive, is only one of several factors influencing foreign investment. “Joining the eurozone is a first step and a signal of stability, but other important factors remain, such as corruption, bureaucracy, and labor shortages,” he explained.

Despite these challenges, the survey points to a slightly more optimistic outlook compared to 2024. The proportion of managers expecting improvements in the business environment rose to 23 percent, up from 13 percent the previous year. Austrian companies continue to see advantages in Bulgaria’s tax system, the quality and availability of local suppliers, access to financing, and the reliability of payments, suggesting that while obstacles remain, the country retains significant investment potential.