Sofia’s Cost of Living: 301st Globally in 2025

In 2025, Sofia ranks 301st globally for the cost of living, according to the latest data from Numbeo, a leading online database on living standards. This ranking reflects the expenses residents face for basic goods and services, including food, utilities, transportation, housing, and other everyday necessities. Compared internationally, Sofia is slightly less expensive than Istanbul, which occupies the 300th spot, but marginally pricier than Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

In comparison, the previous year saw Sofia positioned at 198th worldwide, just ahead of Bangkok and behind Shenzhen. Prices in the Bulgarian capital remain substantially lower than in New York, the global benchmark used by Numbeo. Currently, living costs in Sofia are 66.4 percent lower than in New York, compared with a 72.1 percent difference in 2025.

The world’s most expensive city continues to be New York, largely driven by high rental costs. Following it are Zurich and Geneva in Switzerland, with prices 2.9 percent and 6.4 percent below New York’s, respectively. In 2025, San Francisco briefly surpassed them in cost.

Other Bulgarian cities on Numbeo’s ranking include Varna (324th), Burgas (342nd), Plovdiv (352nd), and Stara Zagora (414th). The relative cost difference compared to New York is 69 percent in Varna, 71.8 percent in Burgas, 72.5 percent in Plovdiv, and 78.1 percent in Stara Zagora.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the cheapest cities globally are in India, with Coimbatore, Lucknow, and Patna reporting living costs nearly 90 percent lower than those in New York.