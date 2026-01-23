Sofia’s Cost of Living: 301st Globally in 2025

Society | January 23, 2026, Friday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Sofia’s Cost of Living: 301st Globally in 2025 Photo: Stella Ivanova

In 2025, Sofia ranks 301st globally for the cost of living, according to the latest data from Numbeo, a leading online database on living standards. This ranking reflects the expenses residents face for basic goods and services, including food, utilities, transportation, housing, and other everyday necessities. Compared internationally, Sofia is slightly less expensive than Istanbul, which occupies the 300th spot, but marginally pricier than Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

In comparison, the previous year saw Sofia positioned at 198th worldwide, just ahead of Bangkok and behind Shenzhen. Prices in the Bulgarian capital remain substantially lower than in New York, the global benchmark used by Numbeo. Currently, living costs in Sofia are 66.4 percent lower than in New York, compared with a 72.1 percent difference in 2025.

The world’s most expensive city continues to be New York, largely driven by high rental costs. Following it are Zurich and Geneva in Switzerland, with prices 2.9 percent and 6.4 percent below New York’s, respectively. In 2025, San Francisco briefly surpassed them in cost.

Other Bulgarian cities on Numbeo’s ranking include Varna (324th), Burgas (342nd), Plovdiv (352nd), and Stara Zagora (414th). The relative cost difference compared to New York is 69 percent in Varna, 71.8 percent in Burgas, 72.5 percent in Plovdiv, and 78.1 percent in Stara Zagora.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the cheapest cities globally are in India, with Coimbatore, Lucknow, and Patna reporting living costs nearly 90 percent lower than those in New York.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, cost, living, world

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Sees 1.3% Price Hike in January Small Consumer Basket

In January, the cost of Bulgaria’s small consumer basket rose to 58.80 euros, marking an increase of 75 euro cents, or 1.3%, compared to December

Society | January 25, 2026, Sunday // 23:00

Sofia Cleans Up: Garbage Around Containers in Slatina, Poduyane, and Lyulin Mostly Removed

The Sofia Municipality has reported significant progress in removing waste that had built up around containers in the Slatina, Poduyane, and Lyulin districts.

Society » Environment | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 13:02

Drunk Police Officer in the Sofia Metro? (VIDEO)

A new controversy emerged in Sofia’s subway system after municipal councilor Simeon Stavrev received a video reportedly showing a police officer guarding the metro in an intoxicated state

Society » Incidents | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 11:46

Icy Chaos Across Bulgaria: Ruse Freezes, Traffic Disrupted from Kazanlak to the Mountains

The Bulgarian city of Ruse woke up to extremely hazardous winter conditions today, with residents describing the city as having turned into a giant ice rink overnight

Society » Environment | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 09:49

Protests Planned Across Bulgaria Demanding Acting Chief Prosecutor Sarafov’s Resignation

Protests demanding the resignation of acting Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov will be held in front of courthouses in Sofia and several other cities across Bulgaria.

Politics | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 15:56

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng Calls for Global Support of Multilateralism and Free Trade at Davos

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Tuesday called on the global community to firmly support multilateralism and free trade, and stay committed to win-win cooperation.

World | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 11:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria’s Weekend and Early Week Weather: Warming Continues with Rain on Monday

Bulgaria is expected to experience continued warming over the weekend and into the next week, with some areas seeing rain on Monday, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Society » Environment | January 23, 2026, Friday // 17:11

'The Avenger' Chronicles Bulgarian Revolutionary Mara Buneva in US Premiere

A special screening of the documentary film The Avenger about the life of Mara Buneva is scheduled for January 24 in Troy, Michigan, USA.

Society » Culture | January 23, 2026, Friday // 15:27

UN Association of Bulgaria Welcomes Students from Slovenia and North Macedonia for a Simulation of the European Parliament

One of the oldest local non-governmental organizations, the UN Association of Bulgaria (UNAB), is organizing a simulation model of the European Parliament in Sofia.

Society » Education | January 23, 2026, Friday // 14:18

Bulgaria Moves State and Municipal Payments Fully to Euro: How the Transition Works

Since January 1, 2026, the introduction of the euro has affected not only trade and banking but also all state and municipal services.

Society | January 23, 2026, Friday // 11:07

Cloudy and Foggy Friday Across Bulgaria, Warmer Air Pushes Temperatures Higher

Cloudy skies and widespread fog are expected across much of Bulgaria on Friday, January 23, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 17:09

Bulgaria Leads EU in Fertility, Women in the Country Also Become Mothers at Youngest Age

According to the latest Eurostat data, Bulgaria now has the highest fertility rate in the European Union.

Society » Health | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 16:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria