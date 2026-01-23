Drunk Police Officer in the Sofia Metro? (VIDEO)

A new controversy emerged in Sofia’s subway system after municipal councilor Simeon Stavrev received a video reportedly showing a police officer guarding the metro in an intoxicated state. Stavrev shared the alert on Thursday, emphasizing the seriousness of the claim. He noted that, based on the video’s metadata, it was recorded in 2026, shows a person in a police uniform staggering, and appears genuine without signs of artificial intelligence manipulation. Stavrev refrained from drawing conclusions, stating that the Ministry of Interior and the Metropolitan company should determine whether the individual is on duty, intoxicated, or unwell. He called for an official clarification and appropriate measures, including medical assistance if needed.

Stavrev raised questions about the responsibility of law enforcement personnel. He asked whether off-duty officers should wear uniforms while possibly intoxicated, or if active police officers are failing to monitor their colleagues and other individuals in the metro. His post highlighted concerns over public safety and the need for transparency from authorities.

The Sofia Directorate for Security and Public Order (SDVR) quickly responded, dismissing the allegations. They clarified that the video cited by Stavrev was from December 19, 2022, and the officer involved was removed by the SDVR in 2024 under the leadership of director Lyubomir Nikolov. Disciplinary actions were reportedly taken at the time, and the insignia visible in some photos are no longer used by current personnel. SDVR stated that claims of current violations by active officers were “categorically untrue” and assured readiness to conduct inspections if needed.

Meanwhile, Nikolay Naydenov, director of “Metropolitan” EAD, confirmed that the company had responded to Stavrev’s alert on Wednesday. He urged politicians not to involve Metropolitan in election-related controversies but reassured the public that any credible signals would not be ignored. Naydenov emphasized that security levels remain adequate and that the Ministry of Interior is fully cooperating to handle any incidents that arise within the subway network.

