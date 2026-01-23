Bulgaria Leads EU in Fertility, Women in the Country Also Become Mothers at Youngest Age

According to the latest Eurostat data, Bulgaria now has the highest fertility rate in the European Union. In 2024, Bulgarian women gave birth to an average of 1.72 children each, compared to the EU average of 1.38. Following Bulgaria, the countries with the next highest fertility rates were France at 1.66 and Hungary at 1.55 children per woman.

Despite holding the top spot, demographers caution that this does not signal an end to the country’s demographic challenges. Bulgaria’s fertility rate remains below the replacement threshold of 2.1 children per woman, which is required for natural population renewal.

The data also reveal that Bulgarian women are the youngest mothers in the EU. On average, women in Bulgaria have their first child at around 27 years old - approximately three years earlier than the European average. This combination of higher fertility and younger maternal age sets Bulgaria apart within the European Union, even as broader demographic concerns persist.