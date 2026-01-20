Bulgaria: Borovets Hotel Charges 5 Euros for Toilet Use, Sparks Tourist Outrage

A hotel in the Borovets ski resort has provoked criticism after charging 5 euros (approximately 9.80 BGN) for the use of its toilet facilities. The case was brought to public attention by Daniel Dimitrov in the “Ski & Snowboard Group” on Facebook, highlighting the controversial practice.

In his post, Dimitrov expressed frustration and embarrassment, noting that in most European ski resorts, toilet facilities are either included in the price of the ski pass or offered free of charge, with low-cost options available for visitors. He clarified that his criticism is not directed at the hotel itself, which he described as finding a solution to avoid being used as a public restroom, but rather at a lack of public infrastructure. Dimitrov suggested that the Tourism Act should mandate accessible toilets in both winter and summer resorts, proportional to tourist capacity.

The post sparked a lively discussion in the group, with many users comparing Borovets to ski resorts abroad. “I have never seen a paid toilet anywhere in Austria or Italy, and open parking lots are free everywhere,” commented one user. Another added, “That’s why I’m skiing in Italy this year - coffee costs 1.50–2 euros, and you don’t have to pay to use the toilet.” Others noted that using hotel toilets abroad is generally cheaper and more convenient.

Some participants defended the hotel, explaining that it cannot be blamed for charging high prices in the absence of public facilities in Borovets, which leaves tourists with no alternative. Others shared anecdotes about the cost of coffee in local resorts, noting that a single espresso and cappuccino together could cost up to 12 euros (around 23.50 BGN).