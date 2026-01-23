Sofia Cleans Up: Garbage Around Containers in Slatina, Poduyane, and Lyulin Mostly Removed

Sofia’s Cost of Living: 301st Globally in 2025
The Sofia Municipality has reported significant progress in removing waste that had built up around containers in the Slatina, Poduyane, and Lyulin districts. According to municipal authorities, most of the accumulated garbage at the start of the month has now been cleared, although intensive collection efforts continue to ensure full restoration of services.
Slatina District
Yesterday, eight trucks and one pick-up were deployed to clean key areas including the vicinity of Sofia Airport, Todor Kableshkov Technical University, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shipchenski Prohod, Sitnyakovo Boulevard, and the Reduta neighborhood, as well as the surrounding streets and blocks near Kalimantsi, Atanas Uzunov, and Galabets. Additional work focused on major streets such as Ivan Dimitrov – Kuklata, Mirkovo, Kosta Lulchev, and Edison, as well as residential zones like Hristo Smirnenski, Yavorov, and streets including Rumen Voyvoda, Pop Hariton, and Okolchitsa.
Poduyane District
Seven trucks and one tow truck handled waste collection in Poduyane, covering areas between Cherkovna Street, Vladimir Vazov Boulevard, Todorini Kukli Street, and Botevgradsko Shose Boulevard, as well as Hadji Dimitar Quarter. Other serviced sections included Vasil Kanchev – Rezbarska – Makgahan – Vladimir Vazov, Makgahan – Rezbarska – Chavdar Bridge, Levski V and Levski G quarters, Teofil Ganev Street, and local lanes along Botevgradsko Shose Boulevard.
Overall, over 118 tons of waste were removed from Slatina and Poduyane, exceeding the standard daily collection of 90 tons for both districts.
Lyulin District
Eight trucks were deployed in Lyulin, focusing on streets with heavy urban transport and streets of public importance across microdistricts 1 through 8. Microdistricts 9 and 10 received full service on main roads, with partial servicing of secondary streets, while the Filipovtsi district was completely cleaned.
Planned Activity for Today
In Slatina, nine trucks and one pick-up are continuing operations, with special attention to the Hristo Botev district and key transport corridors. Poduyane sees seven trucks and one tow truck servicing the same previously mentioned streets and quarters. In Lyulin, eight trucks will continue clearing all streets in all microdistricts, including the center, Filipovtsi Quarter, and the Industrial Zone.
Municipal authorities emphasized that while most garbage around the containers has been removed, field teams will continue intensive work until full service and normal collection routines are restored in all affected districts.
