Sofia Cleans Up: Garbage Around Containers in Slatina, Poduyane, and Lyulin Mostly Removed

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 13:02
Bulgaria: Sofia Cleans Up: Garbage Around Containers in Slatina, Poduyane, and Lyulin Mostly Removed Photo: Stella Ivanova

The Sofia Municipality has reported significant progress in removing waste that had built up around containers in the Slatina, Poduyane, and Lyulin districts. According to municipal authorities, most of the accumulated garbage at the start of the month has now been cleared, although intensive collection efforts continue to ensure full restoration of services.

Slatina District

Yesterday, eight trucks and one pick-up were deployed to clean key areas including the vicinity of Sofia Airport, Todor Kableshkov Technical University, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shipchenski Prohod, Sitnyakovo Boulevard, and the Reduta neighborhood, as well as the surrounding streets and blocks near Kalimantsi, Atanas Uzunov, and Galabets. Additional work focused on major streets such as Ivan Dimitrov – Kuklata, Mirkovo, Kosta Lulchev, and Edison, as well as residential zones like Hristo Smirnenski, Yavorov, and streets including Rumen Voyvoda, Pop Hariton, and Okolchitsa.

Poduyane District

Seven trucks and one tow truck handled waste collection in Poduyane, covering areas between Cherkovna Street, Vladimir Vazov Boulevard, Todorini Kukli Street, and Botevgradsko Shose Boulevard, as well as Hadji Dimitar Quarter. Other serviced sections included Vasil Kanchev – Rezbarska – Makgahan – Vladimir Vazov, Makgahan – Rezbarska – Chavdar Bridge, Levski V and Levski G quarters, Teofil Ganev Street, and local lanes along Botevgradsko Shose Boulevard.

Overall, over 118 tons of waste were removed from Slatina and Poduyane, exceeding the standard daily collection of 90 tons for both districts.

Lyulin District

Eight trucks were deployed in Lyulin, focusing on streets with heavy urban transport and streets of public importance across microdistricts 1 through 8. Microdistricts 9 and 10 received full service on main roads, with partial servicing of secondary streets, while the Filipovtsi district was completely cleaned.

Planned Activity for Today

In Slatina, nine trucks and one pick-up are continuing operations, with special attention to the Hristo Botev district and key transport corridors. Poduyane sees seven trucks and one tow truck servicing the same previously mentioned streets and quarters. In Lyulin, eight trucks will continue clearing all streets in all microdistricts, including the center, Filipovtsi Quarter, and the Industrial Zone.

Municipal authorities emphasized that while most garbage around the containers has been removed, field teams will continue intensive work until full service and normal collection routines are restored in all affected districts.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, garbage, waste

Related Articles:

Sofia’s Cost of Living: 301st Globally in 2025

In 2025, Sofia ranks 301st globally for the cost of living, according to the latest data from Numbeo, a leading online database on living standards

Society | January 23, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Drunk Police Officer in the Sofia Metro? (VIDEO)

A new controversy emerged in Sofia’s subway system after municipal councilor Simeon Stavrev received a video reportedly showing a police officer guarding the metro in an intoxicated state

Society » Incidents | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 11:46

Icy Chaos Across Bulgaria: Ruse Freezes, Traffic Disrupted from Kazanlak to the Mountains

The Bulgarian city of Ruse woke up to extremely hazardous winter conditions today, with residents describing the city as having turned into a giant ice rink overnight

Society » Environment | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 09:49

Protests Planned Across Bulgaria Demanding Acting Chief Prosecutor Sarafov’s Resignation

Protests demanding the resignation of acting Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov will be held in front of courthouses in Sofia and several other cities across Bulgaria.

Politics | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 15:56

Sofia Milk Prices Surprisingly Higher Than in London and Berlin

Despite Sofia being considerably cheaper than major European capitals overall, certain everyday items cost more in the Bulgarian capital than in cities like London and Berlin. Milk stands out as a notable example.

Society | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 12:03

Sofia Suspends Metro Traffic Between Slivnitsa and Obelya Stations for Six Months

Metro services between the Slivnitsa and Obelya stations will be halted for six months, Sofia Municipality has announced, due to construction works linked to the expansion of the metro network in the Obelya district.

Society | January 17, 2026, Saturday // 11:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Cloudy and Foggy Friday Across Bulgaria, Warmer Air Pushes Temperatures Higher

Cloudy skies and widespread fog are expected across much of Bulgaria on Friday, January 23, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

Society » Environment | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 17:09

Icy Chaos Across Bulgaria: Ruse Freezes, Traffic Disrupted from Kazanlak to the Mountains

The Bulgarian city of Ruse woke up to extremely hazardous winter conditions today, with residents describing the city as having turned into a giant ice rink overnight

Society » Environment | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 09:49

Bulgaria Weather: Snowfall and Icy Conditions Expected Thursday

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued warnings for significant snowfall and icy conditions on Thursday, January 22.

Society » Environment | January 21, 2026, Wednesday // 17:00

Severe Weather Hits Bulgaria on Wednesday: Snow, Ice, and Rain Expected

Bulgaria will experience mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday, January 21, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Society » Environment | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 16:13

Bulgaria Faces Icy Tuesday as Subzero Temperatures Grip the Country

On Tuesday, January 20, 2026, weather conditions in Bulgaria will gradually stabilize. The wind will ease and turn from the southeast, while sunshine will dominate most of the day

Society » Environment | January 19, 2026, Monday // 17:07

Bulgaria Braces for Deep Freeze as Temperatures Drop to Minus 12 on Monday

Bulgaria will face another day of severe winter conditions on Monday, January 19, with persistently low temperatures across the country and hazardous cold prompting a yellow weather warning nationwide.

Society » Environment | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 16:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria